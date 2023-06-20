Home » Trump is prohibited from releasing evidence against him, according to a judge’s order
Trump is prohibited from releasing evidence against him, according to a judge’s order

Former President Donald Trump is prohibited from releasing any evidence against him that is shared with him and his lawyers, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered.

“All unclassified discoveries produced by the United States [fiscales] Defendants in preparation for or in connection with any stage of this case […] are subject to this protection order,” says the decision of Magistrate Judge Reinhart.

He adds, however, that former President Trump and his co-defendant, Walt Nauta, can use the documents to build their defense.

“[Los documentos] may be used by Defendants and Defense Attorneys […] solely in connection with the defense of this case, and for no other purpose […] without an additional order from this Court”, indicates the judge.

The decision in the Southern District Court of Florida was given at the request of prosecutors, who on June 16 requested restrictions on the evidence that will be disclosed in the case.

In the event that the defendants want to disseminate the information, they must have express permission from the court.

