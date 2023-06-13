Home » Trump leaves for New Jersey after court hearing
MIAMI / WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Former US President Donald Trump has left the city after a court hearing in Miami for charges in the affair of secret government documents. His machine took off from the metropolitan airport in the US state of Florida on Tuesday afternoon (local time). Trump was expected to fly to New Jersey. There he wanted to appear in front of supporters at his golf club in Bedminster on Tuesday evening (local time/02.15 a.m. CEST Wednesday). On Monday he had traveled from there to Miami. The ex-president had to appear in person before the court in Miami to present the allegations against him. He pleaded not guilty, as expected./jac/DP/men

