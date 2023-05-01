Trump mocks Biden’s candidacy: “He wants to destroy the country” – EntornoInteligente

Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) mocked this Thursday the announcement of the current president, Joe Bidento present himself as a candidate for a new term, alleging that the only thing he wants is to “finish destroying the country.”

“With such a calamitous Presidency, it is almost inconceivable that Biden have even thought about running for re-election. He has destroyed our country. And yet, he says in his announcement that he wants to finish the job. I say that he wants to finish the job of destroying our country,” he said. Trump at a campaign rally in New Hampshire.

The former Republican president considered that “unfortunately, Biden He is very close to finishing that job.”

“We need to rescue USA of the destruction of the economy by Biden», He said at a rally of about an hour and a half. He estimated that under his own leadership “the best economy in the history of the world” was achieved.

Trump He added that from now on he will stop referring to the former Democratic candidate as “dishonest” White House in 2016 Hillary Clinton to use that name with Biden“because no one in the history of American politics has been so dishonest.”

Biden officially announced this past Tuesday his campaign for the nomination Democrat for the 2024 presidential election, for which Trump has also run.

The message from the current tenant of the White House stressed the importance of “finishing the job” started during his first term with the vice president, Kamala Harriswho will also be her partner on the list.

ORIGINAL LINK: Trump mocks Biden’s candidacy: “He wants to destroy the country” (elnacional.com)