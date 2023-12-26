Trump Unleashes Fury and Bitterness on Christmas

(CNN) — While most global leaders and politicians chose to celebrate Christmas by calling for peace and promoting family unity, former President Donald Trump took a starkly different approach. Instead of spreading holiday cheer, Trump used the occasion to unleash a torrent of fury and bitterness across social media platforms.

Trump’s rants and attacks targeted President Joe Biden and Special Counsel Jack Smith, as well as making baseless claims about election interference. His angry posts on his Truth Social network included extreme rhetoric on immigration, and repeated his vision of unlimited presidential power, causing concern among his critics about the potential implications of a Trump presidency.

Throughout Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Trump continued his tirades, highlighting his legal battles and making questionable claims about his opponents. His stark departure from the typical holiday celebrations has raised new concerns about his temperament and the potential implications of him serving as commander in chief again.

One of his posts displayed a mix of anger and self-pity while making multiple false or questionable claims. Trump continued to push the narrative that he was acting within his presidential authority, despite evidence pointing to his attempts to undermine the democratic process.

Trump’s legal cloud loomed large over the holiday season, as he criticized the federal case against him and lashed out at the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling on his eligibility to hold office. Despite the evidence against him, his rivals for the Republican nomination still largely avoid directly attacking him for causing the most traumatic election in the modern American history.

Candidates like former Vice President Mike Pence, who were more aggressive in describing Trump’s misconduct, have already dropped out of the primary race after their campaigns failed to gain momentum.

As the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary approach, Trump’s unhinged behavior over Christmas has sparked new concerns about the future of American politics and the potential for him to win the next election.

It is clear that despite his polarizing behavior, millions of Americans are likely to vote for Trump in the presidential primaries, while others view his presidency as a period of economic prosperity. The fact that so many voters seem willing to embrace Trump again is a commentary on the political state of the United States heading into the new election.

Trump’s somber and bitter mood this Christmas contrasts sharply with messages from other world leaders who emphasized the need for peace and reconciliation. The stark difference in tone between Trump and other global leaders is evident during a time of increasingly tragic conflicts around the world.

While leaders like Pope Francis and President Joe Biden shared messages of peace and reflection during their Christmas addresses, Trump chose to continue spewing anger and animosity, wishing Christmas cheer to world leaders while condemning those within his own country.

With the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary just around the corner, Trump’s behavior this holiday season has set a grim tone for the upcoming presidential election, leaving the country still stuck in a cycle of anger and political dislocation.

