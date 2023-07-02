Trump Pressured Arizona Governor to Find Evidence of Voter Fraud, New Report Reveals

Former President Donald Trump allegedly tasked Vice President Mike Pence with pressuring Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to find evidence of voter fraud, according to sources cited in a report by The Washington Post. However, Pence did not make the specific request as directed by Trump, and Ducey did not yield to pressure from the former president.

Trump lost the state of Arizona to Joe Biden by approximately 11,000 votes and sought to overturn the result by searching for alleged fraudulent votes. Despite recounts and lawsuits filed by Trump’s team being rejected, Ducey publicly certified the state’s election results on November 30, 2020.

During the certification process, Ducey received a call from Trump. The tone of “Hail to the Chief” was heard before the governor discreetly silenced his phone. The content of their conversation remains unknown.

This latest report sheds light on the extent of the pressure exerted by Trump on Ducey, going beyond previous accounts of similar actions against Arizona officials. When contacted by the newspaper, a spokesman for Ducey emphasized that the governor had defended the election results and allowed evidence-backed claims to be presented, although no such evidence was ever provided.

The report also touches upon the ongoing federal investigation into the 2020 elections. Despite avoiding direct public confrontation with Trump, who remains popular in polls for the 2024 Republican primaries, Ducey allegedly described the pressure he faced from the former president to a Republican donor. The donor revealed that the governor expressed surprise at not being called to testify in the investigation.

It remains unclear whether Ducey or his team have been contacted by the special counsel’s office conducting the investigation. However, sources indicate that several Arizona officials, including Rusty Bowers, former speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, and members of the Maricopa County governing board, have been interviewed or received subpoenas to search records.

This new report underscores the intense pressure exerted by Trump on Arizona officials, adding to the ongoing debate surrounding the integrity of the 2020 elections.

