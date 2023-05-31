Trump promises to deny US citizenship to children of irregular migrants if he returns to the White House – Diario La Página

Former US President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday that, if re-elected, he would sign an executive order on his first day in office to end the automatic granting of US citizenship to “children of illegal immigrants.”

“On the first day of my new term, I will sign an executive order making it clear to federal agencies that, based on the correct interpretation of the law, future children of illegal immigrants will not automatically receive U.S. citizenship,” he said. Trump in a nearly 4-minute video posted on the Rumble platform.

The executive order will require that at least one of the parents be a citizen or legal permanent resident, in accordance, according to Trump, to the “clear meaning” of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which establishes that “citizenship of the United States extends only to those born in Y ‘subject to the jurisdiction’ of the US,” explained a statement from the former president’s team

If he is re-elected for a second term, the controversial ex-governor -who is currently facing several judicial processes- assured that he will also put an end to the so-called “maternity tourism” (birth tourism, in English) for which thousands of mothers travel to US territory to give give birth in the hope that their children will receive automatic citizenship.

It is not the first time that Trump has directly attacked the rule, included for more than 150 years in the US Constitution. In 2018 and 2019, the then president described it as a “magnet for illegal immigration” and assured that they were considering “very seriously” limiting it, something that legal experts have insisted is beyond the jurisdiction of the Executive.

“A president cannot erase the Constitution with an executive order and the guarantee of citizenship of the 14 Amendment is clear,” Omar Jadwat, director of the Union Immigrant Rights Project, told The New York Times at the time. American Civil Liberties Association (ACLU). Other specialists also insisted that if the order were issued, it would be strongly challenged as a constitutional violation.

During his time in power (2017-2021), Trump maintained a strong anti-immigration stance and enacted entry bans on citizens of Muslim-majority countries and several African nations, threatened the existence of Temporary Protected Status (TPS, for its acronym in English) and slowed down the process to obtain permanent residence and citizenship; measures mostly reversed by the Biden Administration.

Biden, who defeated the former president in 2020 and also announced his candidacy for 2024, was the target of harsh criticism in Donald Trump’s video, which accused the current president of worsening the “border disaster” with the end of Title 42, implemented by the tycoon during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic to expedite the expulsions of potential asylum seekers to Mexico.

Trump blamed Biden for promoting an increase in the entries of irregular migrants after the end of the policy, figures that, according to official data, have fallen drastically by 70% since the repeal of the measure, on May 11.

After the end of the health emergency due to COVID-19 and the repeal of Title 42, Title 8, a long-standing regulation, remained in place, to which the Biden Administration included a new rule that toughens the conditions to allow the entry of irregular migrants, while expanding legal pathways to enter the US.