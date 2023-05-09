Trump sentenced to millions in civil lawsuit

Status: 05/09/2023 10:07 p.m

Former US President Trump has been fined a total of five million US dollars for sexual abuse and defamation in a civil lawsuit alleging rape. The allegation of rape was denied.

Former US President Donald Trump has to pay millions in compensation for sexual assault. That was decided by a jury in New York. Author E. Jean Carroll’s rape allegation was dismissed in the civil trial.

At the same time, the jury found Trump guilty of sexually assaulting her and assaulting her. A new New York law had recently made it possible to add the charge of physical harm caused by rape.

The jury also found it proven that Trump defamed Carroll. The plaintiff was awarded five million dollars in damages. The 79-year-old accused Trump of raping her in a dressing room at a luxury department store in New York in 1996.

Trump, who did not appear in the courtroom during the trial, publicly and in an affidavit said Carroll fabricated the allegations to boost sales of her 2019 memoir.

Carroll had made the rape allegation public in the book excerpt. At the time, Trump responded, among other things, by remarking that Carroll was not his type. The writer then sued Trump – initially for defamation because he had portrayed her as a liar.

Judgment within three hours

The jury – consisting of six men and three women – reached its verdict after less than three hours of deliberation. In civil trials in the US, there is a lower threshold for a guilty verdict than in criminal trials: in civil law, such a threshold means that the jurors consider an act to be more likely than unlikely.

Carroll’s defense had tried to substantiate their allegations with several witnesses. Two women reported that the author called them shortly after the incident and told them about the crime. Two other women told the jury that Trump put them in similar situations and abused them.

Trump’s attorney, Joseph Tacopina, said the allegations were “unimaginable” and “unbelievable.” His client was already prominent as a real estate entrepreneur at that time, so that such an act would not have gone unnoticed.

“Judgment is Shame”

Trump sharply criticized the New York jury’s decision. “This verdict is a disgrace,” he wrote on Truth Social, a platform he co-founded. It is a sequel to the “greatest witch hunt of all time.”

Carroll’s attorney welcomed the outcome of the civil case. “We are very satisfied,” said Roberta Kaplan as she left the New York courthouse alongside her client. Caroll herself did not comment outside the courthouse.