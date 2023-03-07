Donald Trump proclaimed himself on Saturday as the only one capable of saving the United States from the Democratic “warmongers” and the “fools” of the Republican Party, during an ultra-conservative forum in which Jair Bolsonaro warned that “his mission is not over yet” in Brazil.

To cheers and applause, the former US and Brazilian presidents delivered speeches at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), in a town near Washington.

As a candidate for the Republican nomination for the 2024 elections, Trump has not left a puppet with a head.

He estimated that the country is on its knees and that Americans must wage “an epic fight to rescue” the “country from the people who hate it and want to completely destroy it.”

“We had a Republican Party that was run by weirdos, neoconservatives, globalists, open-border freaks, and douchebags,” he said, naming some Republican personalities.

In his opinion, Americans were tired of “political dynasties entrenched in both parties, rotten special interests, China-loving politicians” and supporters of “endless foreign wars.”

“We’re going to have World War III if something doesn’t happen soon,” warned Trump, who disapproves of US aid to Ukraine.

“I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will avoid World War III,” he said.

In almost two hours of speech, he reviewed his recurring themes, such as the result of the 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden and which he considers fraudulent.

He lashed out at “radical left” prosecutors at a time when he could be brought to justice for the victims of the assault on the Capitol committed by his supporters in January 2021.

And, as always, he brought up the immigration issue.

– “Chaos at the border”-

The former president boasted of having deported tens of thousands of migrants and of having begun to build a wall on the border with Mexico, stopped by Biden, and which he promises to expand if he returns to the White House.

Trump denounced “total chaos” at the border and accused several countries of “emptying their prisons, asylums and mental institutions and sending all their problems directly to the landfill: the United States.”

Hundreds of thousands of migrants, the vast majority of whom are poor Latin Americans, attempt to cross the border into the United States in search of a better life or to flee violence in their countries.

The conservative convention had conspicuous absences such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, two possible opponents for 2024, to avoid being humiliated by Trump’s die-hard supporters.

Her only declared rival, Nikki Haley, lived it firsthand on Friday, being interrupted time and time again.

– “I am your revenge” –

And it is that Trump’s movement “Make America Great Again” (MAGA, Let’s make America great again “) has taken over the CPAC.

During the convention, the room was half empty, but it filled up when Bolsonaro and Trump took the stage.

«In 2016, I declared: I am your voice. Today, I add: I am your warrior, I am your justice. And to those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your revenge,” Trump said.

Before him, there were several panelists who flaunted their Christian values ​​and condemned the rights of transgender people.

– Unfinished mission –

The other star of the CPAC was Bolsonaro, who claims to have an “exceptional” relationship with Trump.

“At this moment I thank God for my second life and also him for the mission of being President of the Republic for one term, but I feel, deep down, that this mission has not yet finished,” he told an audience that he cheered.

His second life began after the stabbing in 2018 that left him with sequelae for which he had to be hospitalized several times, one of them in Florida, in the southern United States, where he arrived in December, before the inauguration of his successor, the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro, 67, complained again about the electoral results.

“I had much more support in 2022 than in 2018. I don’t know why the numbers showed the opposite,” repeated Bolsonaro, who in February announced his intention to return “in the coming weeks” to his country, where the Brazilian authorities are investigating whether he instigated or not the assaults by his supporters against the presidential palace, the Congress and the Supreme Court on January 8.

In a speech peppered with references to God and the Bible, Bolsonaro reiterated that he believes he has done “a good job.” «I remain faithful to our principles, to our motto, God, country, family and freedom».