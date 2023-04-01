Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury for Manhattan after an investigation into the money paid to the porn actress Stormy Daniels to silence her, becoming the first ex-president of USA that he faces criminal charges, even as he runs again for the White House.

The charges, stemming from an investigation led by the Democratic prosecutor of Manhattan Alvin Braggoccurred while Trump he is seeking the Republican nomination to run again in 2024. On Thursday he indicated in a statement that he intended to continue in the race.

Trump He said in the statement that he was “completely innocent.”

“This is political persecution and electoral interference at the highest level in history,” he said, without providing evidence.

Shortly after, Trump he appealed to his supporters to contribute money for a legal defense. He has raised more than $2 million, according to his campaign, since he wrongly predicted on March 18 that he would be arrested four days later.

The specific charges are not yet known and it is likely that the accusation will be unveiled by a judge in the coming days. Trump will have to travel to Manhattan for fingerprinting and other procedures at that time.

The office of Bragg He said that he had contacted the lawyer of Trump to coordinate delivery. A person familiar with the matter said that seemed likely to happen early next week.

The lawyers of TrumpSusan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina, said they will “vigorously fight” the charges.

Research Manhattan is one of several legal challenges facing Trump. The accusations could hurt his bid to return to the presidency, since the photo of his appearance before the judge and any images of his appearances in court could give wings to his rivals.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released last week, 44% of Republicans think he should drop out of the race if he is impeached.

The allies of Trump and his fellow Republicans criticized the impeachment as politically motivated, while Democrats said he is not immune to the rule of law.

The White House declined to comment.

Outside the court, several protesters silently held signs criticizing Trump. Authorities tightened security around the court after Trump call for nationwide protests on March 18, recalling his charged rhetoric before the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol of USA.

HUSH MONEY

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Cliffordhas said that he received money in exchange for keeping quiet about a sexual encounter he had with Trump in 2006.

The former president’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, has said he coordinated with Trump payments to Daniels and a second woman, the former fashion model Playboy Karen McDougalwho also claimed to have had a sexual relationship with him. Trump he has denied having affairs with either woman.

“No one is above the law,” he said in Twitter Daniels’ attorney, Clark Brewster.

Cohen pleaded guilty to a campaign finance violation in 2018 and served more than a year in prison. Federal prosecutors said he acted on the order of Trump.

Cohen said he was standing by his testimony and the evidence he provided to prosecutors. “Accountability matters,” he said in a statement.

No former president or president in office USA He has faced criminal charges.

Bragg’s office secured the criminal conviction of the businessman-turned-politician’s real estate company for tax fraud last year.

Trump also faces two criminal investigations by a special counsel appointed by the attorney general of USAMerrick Garland, and another by a local prosecutor in Georgia.

Trump has escaped legal peril numerous times. In the White Houseweathered two attempts by Congress to remove him, including for the January 6 assault on Capitol of USA by his supporters, as well as a years-long investigation into his campaign’s contacts with Russia in 2016.

In last year’s tax fraud case, Bragg targeted the businesses of Trumpbut refused to accuse himself Trump of financial crimes, which led to the resignation of two prosecutors who worked on the investigation.

Trump in 2018 he initially denied knowing anything about the payment to Daniels. He later acknowledged reimbursing Cohen for the payment, which he called a “simple private transaction.”

Cohen testified before the Manhattan grand jury, as did David Pecker, the former editor of the National Enquirer. The tabloid publication bought the rights to McDougal’s story about his alleged relationship with Trump for $150,000 but never published it, a method known as “catch and kill” used to bury damaging information about a third party.

Trump he leads early rivals for his party’s nomination, commanding the support of 44% of Republicans in a Reuters/Ipsos poll in March, versus 30% support for his closest rival, the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, who has not yet announced his candidacy. The president is expected Joe Biden run for re-election.

ENLACE ORIGINAL: Trump criminally charged in New York, a first for a US ex-president | Reuters