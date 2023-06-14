Trump, the presidential candidate of the Democratic establishment

Yesterday Donald J. Trump was charged again by the US Attorney’s Office. This time he went to the Southern District of Florida for mishandling classified documents and national security secrets that he took to his Palm Beach residence. There were 37 charges that were charged.

This time it is the first federal legal case facing a former president of the United States.

The judiciary in the United States is independent. Yet most Americans think Trump’s ongoing legal troubles are “primarily the result of politically motivated attacks by his opponents,” the poll found. Redfield & Wilton Strategiesmade for the news magazine Newsweek.

In the previous case (March), a Manhattan Grand Jury indicted him on 34 counts for his alleged role in arranging secret payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during her 2016 campaign. An indictment that led to top leaders of the Republican Party to defend him.

Mike Pence called it an “outrage.” “It seems to millions of Americans that this is nothing more than a political impeachment being pushed by a prosecutor who literally ran for office promising to impeach the former president,” he said in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. And he added: “The American people will see this as yet another example of the criminalization of politics in this country.”

It must be remembered that the former Republican president for whom Pence advocates is the same as in an interview with Jonathan Carl of ABC News extensively defended supporters who threatened to “hang” his vice president on the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol.

Four months before the “outrage,” Trump-backed congressional and gubernatorial candidates lost in the midterm elections. What seemed like a great victory for the Grand Old Party (GOP) was fading, despite polls indicating a “red tide” in both houses of Congress. That Bill Clinton maxim of “it’s the economy, stupid” didn’t work this time.

Americans went into that 2022 election with the biggest wave of inflation in decades and low popularity for Biden.

It was the third straight election in which Trump was a liability to the Republican Party. So accusations against him from his own party began to surface. For a sector of the GOP it was the pivot point. Geoff Duncan, the Republican Lt.

The winners of those elections were Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic President Biden.

DeSantis’ win cemented him as a rising conservative star as he was re-elected by a wide margin. The Murdoch family’s conservative newspaper, The New York Post, headlined on its front page the day after the triumph: “I will die“, indicating that a presidential candidate was emerging for 2024.

At that time, the polls gave DeSantis a 5-point lead over Trump when measured between the two.

However, when the other possible candidates were taken into account, the poll results favored Trump by a difference of 10 points.

Thus, DeSantis was a competitive candidate in the Republican primary.

According to the national survey of Suffolk University/USA TODAY among registered voters, nearly two-thirds of Republican and independent voters who identified as conservative or very conservative (65%) said they wanted DeSantis to run for president, and 56% of those same voters preferred the former head of the Donald Trump State.

Furthermore, when measuring the governor of Florida against Biden, DeSantis led the president of the United States 47%-43% among all voters, with 7% undecided, 2% indicating they would vote for someone else, 1% saying they would would not vote and another 1% who did not answer, according to the survey of Suffolk University. Between Biden and Trump, the former easily defeated the latter 47%-40%.

So the Democratic strategy is to contest the 2024 presidential election against Trump because the former Republican president is having a hard time increasing his electoral base, as he has shown in the last few elections.

In this sense, the first thing is to victimize him so that the GOP leaders come to his defense, as happened in March of this year, when he was accused by the Manhattan District Attorney, the Democrat Alvin Bragg.

From there, the numbers would change for Trump. He would become the favorite presidential candidate. The gap against DeSantis went from 10% in December 2022 to 30% in May 2023.

Within that strategy, Trump must be a winning candidate against Biden so that the Republicans do not look for another. Although the current narrative is that both Trump and DeSantis would beat the occupant of the White House.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll, published by USA Today a month ago, he ratified it. Biden (38%) trailed Trump (44%) and DeSantis (42%) in the 2024 presidential election. As well as in recent polls.

In addition, the account includes that neither an indictment nor a conviction would legally prevent Trump from being elected. Which is true, according to the United States Constitution.

The Democratic strategy in the 2020 election was to keep Biden in the basement so as not to expose him to social media. Now, it’s turning up the volume on Trump’s candidacy. It will ring all year round, between rallies and courts – other accusations are missing. Meanwhile, Biden goes under the table.

The attrition and cases of corruption of his government will not occupy big headlines. For example, the case of the Ukrainian company Business who paid an alleged $5 million bribe to Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The Democrats know that Trump is a candidate to beat him to Biden. As long as he continues to believe that he is more important than the presidency, that he is more important than the security of the armed forces, that he is more important than the security of intelligence secrets, that he matters more than any other element of the republic. constitutional of the United States. A part of the GOP will abstain on the day of the vote or will vote blank.

For this reason, he is the favorite candidate of the Democratic establishment to get Biden re-elected.

