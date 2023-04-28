Home » Trump vows to “crush” Biden in the upcoming US presidential elections
Former US President Donald Trump vowed, Thursday, to “crush” President Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential elections, warning in the first stages of his campaign that the United States would slide into “chaos” if he was not elected.

“The choice in this election is now between strength or weakness, success or failure, safety or chaos, peace or war, prosperity or disaster,” Trump told a crowd of about 1,500 supporters.

And he added, “With your vote on November 5, 2024, we will crush Joe Biden at the ballot box, and we will complete what we have not finished.”

