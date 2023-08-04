Trump will appear in court in Washington: What is there to know?

The office of special counsel Jack Smith indicted the former president on charges related to the attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

The journalists began to gather this morning at the gates of the Washington courthouse where the the trial against the former US president, Donald Trumpas part of the investigation into his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election that led to the riots on January 6, 2021 in Washington.

Trump will appear before Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Court at 4:00 p.m. (EST), reports CBS. He will not be handcuffed, but Your fingerprints will be taken digitally. and you will be asked to provide your Social Security number, date of birth and address, reports ABC, citing a spokesman for the US Marshals Service. There will also be no mugshot, because Trump’s photo is public. It is likely that the politician’s appearance in court be brief and? they plead not guiltypoints to the middle.

“One of the biggest cases in US history.”

John Lauro, one of Trump’s lawyers in this case, does not believe it will be a speedy trial. “This is going to be one of the biggest cases in American history,” he told NPR, stating that his legal team wants “enough time to study the documents, be able to interview witnesses and examine the evidence in its entirety.” Although this time the former president had the option of appearing in court via video connection, the lawyer confirmed that Trump will be present. in person. Lauro and another Trump lawyer, Todd Blanche, will accompany him.

The ex-president was indicted this Tuesday by the grand jury convened by the special counsel Jack Smithwho led the investigation into the events of January 6, 2021.

561 years in jail?

It is already about third criminal case open against the former leader of the country in four months. Trump faces the following charges: conspiracy to commit fraud, witness tampering, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against the rights of citizens.

The case will be supervised by the judge. Chutkan asked, appointed to the position by former Democratic President Barack Obama. The American press reports that Chutkan is known for hand down harsher sentences than requested by Justice in processes related to the assault on the Capitol.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump claimed that he could face 561 years in prison due to the “Witch hunt» that the Department of Justice is carrying out against him.

Others criminal cases open against the politician include a federal indictment of 40 charges for having kept classified materials in his Mar-a-Lago residence at the end of his presidential term, as well as an accusation of 34 charges from the Manhattan district attorney for falsifying business records, in connection with a payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.

However, the United States Constitution does not prohibit the accused and convicted from running for election, so the new process will not prevent the former president from participating in the 2024 electoral race.

On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters jumped police cordons and stormed the US Congress in Washington, forcing lawmakers to flee or seek refuge. Five people passed away during the riots and some 140 police officers were injured. Shortly before the assault on the Capitol, Trump addressed his supporters and asked them to march to the Legislative headquarters to “prevent theft» of the elections. More of 1.000 personas They have been charged for their involvement in the excesses.