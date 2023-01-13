Home News Trumpet calls in Verrès, the public release of the Counts of Challant 2023 on Saturday
GLASSES. The trumpet blasts will herald tomorrow evening, Saturday 14 January, the release of the Conti di Challant 2023. In these hours, anticipation is growing to know the identity of the beautiful Caterina and her husband Pierre d’Introd. The new interpreters of the 74th edition of the historic Carnival in which the era of the Challant dominion over the country is relived will take over from the current counts, Barbara Vout and Moreno Chanoux during the investiture gala scheduled from 10.30 pm. The new members of the “Carnasciali Verretiesi Supremus Ordo” will also be nominated, who will be solemnly awarded with the precious bronze medallion: among the institutional figures this year, Senator Nicoletta Spelgatti and the deputy Franco Manes will receive the title. For 15 years as a figure in the Carnival, the title will go to the drummer Didier Duguet. The evening will continue with the music of Fono & Brass. The official opening of the historic Carnival will continue on Sunday 15 January, at 5.30 pm, at Maison La Tour, in Piazza René de Challant, with the inauguration of two exhibitions curated by the Carnival Committee led by Susy Vallino. On the ground floor, visitors will be able to admire “The figures on painted wood by Sonia Biagiotti – Le Castellane”, works that fit perfectly into the medieval atmosphere of the historical re-enactment. On the first floor, however, it will be possible to experience a tour of the Carnival among the memories of all the past editions of 194. Enthusiasts and nostalgics will therefore be able to relive the fourth (1952), the 14th (1962), the 24th (1972) edition and so on up to the present day, through the exhibition of original costumes, Proclamations, medals, press reviews and memorabilia.The exhibitions will remain open every Saturday and Sunday in January and February, from 4 to 7 pm and during the Carnival days, from 18 to 22 February.

