AS the only one capable of saving the United States from the Democratic “warmongers” and the “fools” of the Republican Party, the former president and candidate for the conservative nomination, Donald Trump, was proclaimed at the closing ceremony of the conservative forum in Washington and who had the intervention of the former Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro.

Between cheers and applause, the two former heads of state delivered speeches at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), in a town near Washington.

As a candidate for the Republican nomination for the 2024 elections, Trump has not left a puppet with a head. He estimated that the country is on its knees and that Americans must wage “an epic fight to rescue” the “country from the people who hate it and want to completely destroy it.”

“We had a Republican Party that was run by weirdos, neoconservatives, globalists, open-border freaks, and douchebags,” he said, naming some prominent Republicans.

In his opinion, Americans were tired of “political dynasties entrenched in both parties, rotten special interests, China-loving politicians” and supporters of “endless foreign wars.”

“We’re going to have a Third World War if something doesn’t happen soon,” warned Trump, who disapproves of US aid to Ukraine.

“I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will avoid World War III,” he said.

In almost two hours of speech, he reviewed his recurring themes, such as the result of the 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden and which he considers fraudulent.

He lashed out at “radical left” prosecutors at a time when he could be brought to justice for the victims of the assault on the Capitol committed by his supporters in January 2021.

And as always he brought up the immigration issue.

The former president boasted of having deported tens of thousands of migrants and of having begun to build a wall on the border with Mexico, stopped by Biden, and which he promises to expand if he returns to the White House.

Trump denounced “total chaos” at the border and accused several countries of “emptying their prisons, asylums and mental institutions and sending all their problems directly to the landfill: the United States.”

The conservative convention had conspicuous absences such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, two possible opponents for 2024, to avoid being humiliated by Trump’s die-hard supporters.

Her only declared rival, Nikki Haley, lived it firsthand on Friday, being interrupted time and time again.

And it is that the movement of Trump “Make America Great Again” (MAGA, Let’s make the United States great again) has taken over the CPAC.

“In 2016, I declared: I am your voice. Today, I add: I am your warrior, I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your revenge”Trump said.

Before him there were several panelists who made a closed defense of Christian values ​​and especially the right to life.

The other star of the CPAC was Bolsonaro, who claims to have an “exceptional” relationship with Trump.

“At this moment I thank God for my second life and also him for the mission of being President of the Republic for one term, but I feel, deep down, that this mission has not yet finished.“, he affirmed before an audience that cheered him./Europa Press