Trupillo tree affects mobility and safety on Calle 25

On busy Calle 25, between Carreras 1b and 2 Este, a trupillo tree has become a concern for residents and pedestrians in the area.

The uncontrolled growth of the tree has invaded part of the street, canceling a lane and putting road safety at risk.

Located on a lot, the trupillo tree it has also begun to impact the structure of the place, exceeding its limits and extending its branches towards the street. This represents a danger for passers-by, since fallen branches can obstruct the passage and cause accidents.

However, the problem does not end there. The fallen branches of the trupillo tree have created a kind of improvised “protection” in which homeless people have found refuge. Taking advantage of the shade and shelter provided by these branches, many homeless people have found a place to rest and even sleep on the spot.

Faced with this situation, the community makes an urgent call to the owner of the lot to take immediate measures. It is requested that an adequate pruning of the tree be carried out and that the tree species of the place be kept in good condition. This will not only contribute to improving the security of the sector, it will also allow fluid and safe mobility for all citizens who pass through 25th Street.

Likewise, local authorities are urged to take action on the matter and verify that the necessary measures are met to guarantee the integrity of the lot structure and the safety of pedestrians. In addition, it is requested that shelter and assistance alternatives be offered to people living on the streets who currently find shelter under the trupillo tree.