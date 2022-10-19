- Trust · Confidence · Strength – General Secretary Xi Jinping participated in the discussion of the Guangxi delegation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China-News Center northern net
- “It’s about doing it with confidence and pride” (Micro Lens, General Secretary Xi Jinping participated in the discussion of the Guangxi delegation to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China) — a special report on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China People
- Facing the “big party problem”, the Chinese Communist Party is sober and firm Oriental Outlook Weekly
- American Communist Party Member: I came to the scene of the 20th National Congress-News Center northern net
- “Although there are tens of millions of people, I’m gone” (Micro Lens General Secretary Xi Jinping participated in the discussion of the Guangxi delegation to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China) — a special report on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China People
- See full coverage on Google News