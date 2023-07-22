Trust withdrawn: DVV top resigns

The Executive Committee of the German Volleyball Association (DVV) resigned after the majority of the national volleyball associations and the national volleyball league had voted no confidence in them.

President René Hecht and Vice-Presidents Volker Schiemenz, Holger Schell and Matthias Hach have resigned, the association announced. Board member Julia Frauendorf is also leaving the DVV.

According to the presidium, the state associations and the volleyball federal league had withdrawn their confidence at a crisis meeting in Göttingen last weekend. The conflict in the association has been smoldering for months. Numerous officials left in strife. Especially Hecht and the Frauendorf supported by him, which should modernize the DVV, were controversial. In the year that was so important for the Olympic qualification, this was a constant source of unrest.

Record national player Hecht, who has led the association since 2018, was reportedly accused of poor administration in economic and structural terms, accompanied by sporting failures of the national teams. Hecht was quoted in the message as follows: “The majority of the state associations and the volleyball league no longer want to go down the path of renewal. You are now taking responsibility for everything that is to come.”

Frauendorf complained about conservative sports structures in the association. She came a year and a half ago under the premise of setting new impulses, breaking new ground, making the association more modern and younger. “If I look back, I would say I never had a chance to tackle new ideas,” she said in an interview with the newspapers of the Funke media group and reported on a problematic work with the committees: “I have always advocated transparency, participation and performance. This was often not wanted, accepted or even tolerated.”

Attorney Katharina Dierlamm remains in office at the DVV as Vice President, as do the co-opted members of the Presidium Janine Stanelle (DVJ), Maren Fromm (athlete spokesperson) and Daniel Sattler (VBL). Frauendorf is to accompany the orderly transition to a new presidency.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:230722-99-492915/3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

