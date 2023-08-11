Truth Commission report to be kept in Switzerland

IN THE HOUSE of Nariño yesterday the Head of State received the President of the Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, who among the issues they discussed was peace in Colombia.

Within this framework, an agreement was signed by the presidents to safeguard in the long term and in Swiss territory the documents of the Final Report of the Commission for the Clarification of Truth, Coexistence and Non-Repetition (CEV), and which was delivered to the country June 2022.

The signed instrument states that the documentary collection “constitutes a historical and patrimonial legacy that will remain in perpetuity, to inform the Nation, the victims and the international community, about the serious violations of DD. HH., and violations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL), which occurred in the framework of the armed conflict in Colombia”.

The presidents of Colombia and Switzerland indicate in the document that protecting the CEV’s documentary collection “is relevant for the construction of peace in Colombia and for addressing the past from the perspective of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-repetition ”.

The Commission for the Clarification of Truth, Coexistence and Non-Repetition CEV is an institution resulting from the peace talks between the National Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (Farc-EP), a dialogue that began in 2012, and culminated in the Peace Agreement on November 24, 2016.

This Final Agreement for the Termination of the Conflict and the Construction of a Stable and Lasting Peace gave constitutional life to the Comprehensive System of Truth, Justice, Reparation and Non-Repetition, and to the CEV, which operated until last May.

In the agreement, whose purpose is to protect the documentary heritage of the CEV, it is stated that it is required to “host a digital passive copy of this file in a secure deposit as one of the measures for long-term safeguarding (…), in order to to ensure the preservation, protection and conservation of this DD file. H H”.

The agreement document to protect the digital copy of the documentary collection was approved by the Swiss government on June 21. “It is a sign of the confidence that the Colombian side has in Switzerland, in its pacifist policy and in its pioneering role in the preservation of archives,” said the government of the European nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

