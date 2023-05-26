TRY FOR FREE: The best of MotoGP™ before the Italian GP

Custom Playlists, Tales of Valentino and TimingPass – all available in the incredible offer to celebrate the upcoming hat-trick!
Our new Free Trial campaign offers you a unique experience ahead of the Italian GP. From 17 May to 10 June you can enjoy every moment of MotoGP™ entertainment and excitement at no cost!
The Italian GP is just around the corner and so we want to make sure you don’t miss a single moment of the hat-trick of appointments arriving over three consecutive weekends. For this reason we have created playlists with all the races that have made history at Mugello, Sachsenring and Assen. Some of the most exciting and unmissable moments ever in MotoGP™ took place on these historic circuits and you can now watch them again with the VideoPass Free Trial.
In the playlist you can also find the docuseries Tales of Valentino! Since the next Grand Prix is scheduled at Mugello, we decided to celebrate the legend Valentino Rossi, one of the figures who made this sport famous. Lots of interesting stories, as well as the triumphs and challenges that have characterized Rossi’s career.
But it doesn’t end there since all those who subscribe to the Free Trial will have access to both the VideoPass and the TimingPass during the Friday and Saturday sessions. This way you won’t miss even a moment of the qualifying and practice sessions to get as close as possible to the Tissot Sprint!
Below are the playlists:
1992: Schwantz Vs Doohan Vs Rainey
1999: Criville and Biaggi, a race-long duel that was decided on the last lap
2000: Capirossi Vs Biaggi Vs Rossi
2004: The rain arrives, then six laps of pure entertainment
2006: Rossi Vs Capirossi
2016: Lorenzo Vs Marquez in a duel on the last lap
2019: The unforgettable triumph of Petrucci
The best of the Sachsenring:
2000: Barros wins big
2002: 990 vs 500
2003: Duel on the last lap between Rossi and Gibernau
2006: Rossi, what a comeback! From tenth on the grid to victory
2009: Rossi and Lorenzo, spectacular duel on the last lap
2010: Pedrosa beats Lorenzo
2012: Pedrosa beats Stoner who crashes on the last lap
2016: Gara flag-to-flag
2021: Marquez’s great comeback
1993: Schwantz batted Doohan
2004: Rossi vs Gibernau, what a duel with contact on the last lap!
2009: Rossi’s 100th victory
2013: The impressive comeback with victory of Rossi
2016: Miller triumphs after a wet race
2017: Rossi’s last victory
2018: One of the best races ever!
Sign up now to take advantage of the Free Trial!