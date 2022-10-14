Order a bespoke wedding dress worth € 1,500 and run away with the dress on. It happened in Limena, in the province of Padua.

The shopkeeper, incredulous that it was happening to her, was forced to report the fact to the carabinieri.

She, the betrothed, 21 years old, had commissioned the tailored dress in a shop in Mirano (Venice) and, with the excuse of not having a driving license and that no one could accompany her, agreed to the delivery of the dress near Limena, at interior of the bar run by an alleged brother of his.

It is here that the young woman tried on the dress, while the “brother”, later discovered to be a 38-year-old from Padua with a criminal record, distracted the victim so as to allow the girl to escape with the dress on.

The carabinieri of the Limena station, after receiving the complaint and starting the investigations, were able not only to identify the two criminals but also to recover the suit – which was subjected to seizure – found during the search carried out at the home of the two.

The two accused, both from Padua, will have to answer for the crime of fraud.