Home News Tsai Ing-wen stops in California to meet with McCarthy, congressional diplomacy has become the norm – BBC News 中文
News

Tsai Ing-wen stops in California to meet with McCarthy, congressional diplomacy has become the norm – BBC News 中文

by admin

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy (Kevin McCarthy) met at the Reagan (Reagan, Reagan) Presidential Library in California, USA on April 5, Western time.

After the meeting, the two met with the media. Tsai Ing-wen thanked the United States for its support of Taiwan and reiterated Taiwan’s determination to maintain the peaceful status quo. McCarthy emphasized the need to strengthen arms sales to Taiwan to ensure that weapons arrive in Taiwan as scheduled, and to increase US-Taiwan technology and trade cooperation.

As the No. 3 figure in the U.S. government, McCarthy is the highest-ranking U.S. official to meet Taiwanese leaders on U.S. soil since 1979. This is the first time Tsai Ing-wen has met with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives in eight months since former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August last year.

Cai Mai will provoke a backlash from the Chinese side. Beijing expressed its “resolute opposition and strong condemnation”, warning that it will take resolute and forceful measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

You may also like

The province’s study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s...

Landesberufsschule is on “willhaben.at” on the real estate...

Sonsonate prepares the largest carpet in El Salvador

Juan Rincón Vanegas, 17 years as Head of...

Australian Mayor wants to sue ChatGPT for making...

Holy Week is narrated through art in the...

At what age does the erection begin to...

The man withdrew 0.94 yuan and was wiped...

Riots in 2017 in the Bremen district: four...

They were sentenced to 34 years in prison...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy