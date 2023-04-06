1 hour ago

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy (Kevin McCarthy) met at the Reagan (Reagan, Reagan) Presidential Library in California, USA on April 5, Western time.

After the meeting, the two met with the media. Tsai Ing-wen thanked the United States for its support of Taiwan and reiterated Taiwan’s determination to maintain the peaceful status quo. McCarthy emphasized the need to strengthen arms sales to Taiwan to ensure that weapons arrive in Taiwan as scheduled, and to increase US-Taiwan technology and trade cooperation.

As the No. 3 figure in the U.S. government, McCarthy is the highest-ranking U.S. official to meet Taiwanese leaders on U.S. soil since 1979. This is the first time Tsai Ing-wen has met with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives in eight months since former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August last year.

Cai Mai will provoke a backlash from the Chinese side. Beijing expressed its “resolute opposition and strong condemnation”, warning that it will take resolute and forceful measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Cross-party parliamentarians attend “quantity for quality”

The meeting was held behind closed doors, and a total of 18 bipartisan members of the House of Representatives, including McCarthy, attended. McCarthy stressed that Beijing cannot interfere with where he goes or who he meets.

The Biden administration continued to keep a low profile. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Tsai Ing-wen’s transit in the U.S. is not new, and it is a private and unofficial trip. Beijing should not use it to aggravate tensions.

Weng Lvzhong, an associate professor of politics at Sam Houston State University in Texas, told BBC Chinese that the “transit diplomacy” reflected the differences in attitudes between the executive and legislative departments of the United States, and that Tsai Ing-wen did not announce the announcement as previously reported by the Financial Times. Instead of making a separate speech, he changed to a short speech, “However, using cross-party congressmen to attend and exchanging quantity for quality is already a surprise, and it can also be said to be a compromise between Taiwan and the United States to avoid irritation.”

This is the third meeting between the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and the president of Taiwan since the U.S. broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 and the U.S. established diplomatic relations with China. Apart from the two recent times, the last time was in April 1997 when Lee Teng-hui received a delegation led by the then Speaker of the House of Representatives, Richie Kim.

Qiu Shiyi, a professor of political science at Tunghai University in Taiwan, pointed out that under the United States still maintaining the “one China” policy, the substantive relationship between the United States and Taiwan continues to deepen. It has become normal for the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives to meet with the President of Taiwan. Taiwan’s international image, “Tsai Ing-wen only missed a speech in Congress, but in essence he is visiting the United States, not just a transit.”

Those present at the Cai-Mc meeting included Democratic Party Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar, House of Representatives US-China Strategic Competition Select Committee Chairman Gallagher (Mike Gallagher), US-China Strategic Competition Select Committee Democratic Chief Representative Krishnamo Dee (Raja Krishnamoorthi) et al.

Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, also issued a statement before the Cai-Mak meeting, stating that he had met with Tsai Ing-wen during her transit in New York and had a fruitful dialogue on issues such as U.S.-Taiwan security and economic interests. mutual commitment to democracy and freedom.

This means that Tsai Ing-wen’s trip to the United States has met the number one figure in the Republican Party, as well as the number one and number three figures in the leadership of the Democratic House of Representatives.

“It is very meaningful. The United States has sent a clear signal that its support for Taiwan is strong and cross-party,” Song Wendi, a lecturer at the School of Asia and the Pacific at the Australian National University, told BBC Chinese.

He continued that the three leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives happened to come from three different races, namely white (McCarthy), black (Jeffreys) and Latino (Aguilar), and Tsai Ing-wen is the first female president of Taiwan, ” Such an image is icing on the cake, reflecting concretely the United States and Taiwan, two democracies that share the values ​​of diversity and inclusion.”

Quote Reagan’s famous words on arms sales to Taiwan

image captiontext, Tsai Ing-wen and McCarthy at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Reagan’s 1982 “six pledges” included no agreement to set a date for terminating arms sales to Taiwan.

Tsai chose to hold the meeting in the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. McCarthy quoted the late US President Ronald Reagan’s famous saying “Peace Through Strength” (Peace Through Strength), referring to the “six guarantees” put forward by Reagan that have continued for decades. Regarding the arms sales policy, the U.S. government will continue and accelerate the provision of weapons to Taiwan, which is also a bipartisan consensus in the U.S. Congress.

The “Six Guarantees” were proposed to Taiwan when Ronald Reagan and Beijing signed the “August 17 Joint Communiqué” in 1982. The relevant contents have been declassified in recent years, including that the United States did not agree to set a date for terminating arms sales to Taiwan, and that the United States did not agree to the The People’s Republic of China was consulted on the issue of arms sales to Taiwan, and the United States did not agree to amend the Taiwan Relations Act.

Su Ziyun, Director of Military Strategy and Industry of the National Defense Security Research Institute under Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, pointed out to BBC Chinese that the importance of McCarthy’s stance on the delivery of weapons to Taiwan on schedule is that the U.S. Congress has relatively large powers and can directly formulate bills called the executive branch. do it.

Previously, the U.S. Department of Defense established the “Tiger Team” in August 2022 to review the reasons for the long-term inefficiency of U.S. foreign military sales, hoping to simplify the process and speed up arms sales to foreign allies.

The “Wall Street Journal” reported at the end of 2022 that the United States sent a large number of weapons to Ukraine to fight against the Russian army, which worsened the delayed delivery of arms sales to Taiwan, including 208 sets of Javelin anti-tank weapons ordered by Taiwan in December 2015, 215 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles have yet to arrive in Taiwan.

Beijing’s response ‘more nuanced’

After the Tsai-Mak meeting was held, the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress, and the Ministry of National Defense issued statements strongly condemning it. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that the U.S. side insisted on allowing Tsai Ing-wen to cross the border to “flee into the United States“.

The Chinese Ministry of National Defense stated that the PLA adheres to its duties and missions, maintains a high level of alert at all times, and resolutely maintains peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The Taiwan Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China warned that the DPP’s “use of the United States to seek independence” will only push Taiwan into a dangerous situation of “military war and danger” and bring serious harm to the majority of Taiwan compatriots.

At the time of the meeting, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense pointed out that China‘s “Shandong” aircraft carrier formation crossed the Bashi Strait and sailed through the southeast waters of Taiwan. The day before, CCTV News reported that a three-day special joint patrol inspection operation in the central and northern Taiwan Strait was launched. The Fujian Maritime Safety Administration dispatched a large cruise rescue ship “Hai Xun 06” to inspect cross-strait direct cargo ships and construction ships.

Su Ziyun pointed out that China‘s stance is still very tough this time, but the methods are more detailed, using the new “three-war approach”: the legal battle is dominated by the Maritime Safety Administration of the Ministry of Transport, and the sovereignty of the Taiwan Strait is an “internal affairs”. It also avoids the escalation of military confrontation; public opinion warfare mobilizes pro-China groups to protest in the United States, places humiliating advertisements in Times Square, and uses small planes to hang “one China” banners over the Ronald Reagan Library for propaganda; psychological warfare issues statements Alleging that the Taiwan Strait is “in danger of war”, in an attempt to influence the political choices of the people in Taiwan.

image captiontext, During Tsai Ing-wen's visit to California, about 200 pro-China people held the five-star red flag and the slogan "Oppose Taiwan Independence" to protest against Tsai-Maihui, and confronted the crowd who supported Tsai Ing-wen at the scene.

image captiontext, Pro-China groups flew over California to display slogans, "One China! Taiwan is part of China."

image captiontext, Supporters of Tsai Ing-wen face off with pro-China groups outside a hotel in Los Angeles where Tsai is staying.

Su Ziyun believes that the CCP’s large-scale military exercise may still occur, but it is different from Pelosi’s August military exercise in Taiwan, mainly because of the different time and space background. Sea and air traffic is limited, so Beijing has used strong military exercises to express itself not to show weakness. However, this year Xi Jinping has been successfully re-elected as the president of the country, and sea and air traffic around the Taiwan Strait has also resumed busy.

He judged that the PLA’s large-scale and long-term military exercises will affect neighboring countries such as Japan and South Korea, and even hinder Beijing’s economic recovery. , short-term” type.