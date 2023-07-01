TSE chose the Spanish group Indra for the vote of citizens abroad

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) chose the Spanish company Indra to carry out the voting process for Salvadorans residing abroad, in the next electoral process of 2024, as confirmed on Friday by magistrate Noel Orellana.

Orellana pointed out in a televised interview that “yesterday (Thursday), happily, we reached an agreement within the collegiate to hire the company that is going to be in charge of implementing the vote abroad.”

“We made the decision to appoint the company Indra, of Spanish origin (…) to be awarded the project so that it can implement voting abroad,” he said.

He explained that Indra “was one of the eight companies that had originally expressed interest in participating as bidders.”

“Four of the five magistrates agreed that (the Indra company) was the one that met all the expectations and requirements,” he added.

The TSE has allocated approximately 41 million dollars for the implementation of voting abroad.

The Salvadoran Supreme Electoral Tribunal hired Indra in 2013 to broadcast the 2014 presidential election results and received $5.4 million.

The collegiate entity intends to implement two modalities for voting abroad. One of them is remote voting over the Internet, which can be done by all persons with a valid or expired Single Identity Document (DUI) issued in El Salvador or abroad whose domicile on the document is outside the country.

The other modality is face-to-face electronic voting at the consulates or offices designated by the TSE. Salvadorans abroad whose DUI, valid or not, is issued within the national territory or abroad and whose domicile says that it is in El Salvador, may do so.

For those who vote remotely online, voting will begin 30 days before the election scheduled by the electoral body, that is, on January 4, 2024.

