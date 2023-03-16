Home News TSE will register the Fuerza Solidaria party
The Supreme Electoral Tribunal will register the Fuerza Solidar party so that it can participate in the next presidential elections despite not having called internal elections within the legal deadlines

Court magistrates who requested confidentiality assured that their decision is based on the same reasoning with which they proceeded to allow Nuevas Udesas, the party that led Nayib Bukele as a candidate.

Fuerza Solidaria failed to gather the 50,000 signatures required by law to be registered as a party and received a one-month extension to collect them. Until now, this party has not obtained its legal registration as a political institute.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) has not yet completely closed the door so that Fuerza Solidaria can compete next year.

