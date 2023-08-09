Tshisekedi reassures the Congolese of Brazil of the holding of the elections

The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi confirms the holding of legislative and presidential elections in December 2023.

In a discussion session with the Congolese Diaspora in Brazil this Wednesday, August 09, 2023, the Head of State indicated that there are people of bad will who are trying to sabotage the electoral process.

« I know that there are, internally and externally, people who want to sabotage the electoral process. But I assure you that I remain determined to succeed in this bet as we did with the other two events. “, he said.

In front of his compatriots, President Félix Tshisekedi recalled that this year, the DRC has three major events: the visit of Pope Francis in January, the holding of the Francophone Games and the organization of elections in December.

Regarding the Francophonie games organized recently, he said that they allowed the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to present another image of the country despite all the hostility around the event.

In addition, he specified that the Local Development Program of the 145 territories remains for him the lever to fight against poverty in rural areas.

It should be noted that the Head of State Félix Tshisekedi has stayed in Brazil where he will participate in the summit on the Amazon basin.

At the end of the Belém summit, President Tshisekedi will be received one-on-one by his host Lula da Silva.

Jules Ninda

