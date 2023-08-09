Home » Tshisekedi reassures the Congolese of Brazil of the holding of the elections
News

Tshisekedi reassures the Congolese of Brazil of the holding of the elections

by admin
Tshisekedi reassures the Congolese of Brazil of the holding of the elections

The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi confirms the holding of legislative and presidential elections in December 2023.

In a discussion session with the Congolese Diaspora in Brazil this Wednesday, August 09, 2023, the Head of State indicated that there are people of bad will who are trying to sabotage the electoral process.

« I know that there are, internally and externally, people who want to sabotage the electoral process. But I assure you that I remain determined to succeed in this bet as we did with the other two events. “, he said.

In front of his compatriots, President Félix Tshisekedi recalled that this year, the DRC has three major events: the visit of Pope Francis in January, the holding of the Francophone Games and the organization of elections in December.

Regarding the Francophonie games organized recently, he said that they allowed the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to present another image of the country despite all the hostility around the event.

In addition, he specified that the Local Development Program of the 145 territories remains for him the lever to fight against poverty in rural areas.

It should be noted that the Head of State Félix Tshisekedi has stayed in Brazil where he will participate in the summit on the Amazon basin.

At the end of the Belém summit, President Tshisekedi will be received one-on-one by his host Lula da Silva.

Jules Ninda

See also  Get ready: these are the dates of the festivals at the Park in Bogotá

You may also like

A photographer from El Tiempo was shot during...

Movies to see Wednesday 9 August, in prime...

Tampa Mayor Discovers 70 Pounds of Cocaine While...

Nativity scene in the Arezzo area in August...

DRC: Germany is following the preparations for the...

Yulimar Rojas, queen of world athletics, is inspired...

Advancing the Construction of ‘One Integration and Four...

A large Monet arriving for the first time...

DRC: Judicial experts examine the issue of detainees...

alleged ghost horse frightens the inhabitants of Ibagué

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy