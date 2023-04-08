Screenshot “/>

A land dispute between two communities caused two deaths, several injuries and significant material damage on Friday at kilometer point 8 in the urban-rural commune of Lubunga (Tshopo). Agents of the Congolese National Police (PNC), deployed the same day, were reinforced on Saturday April 8 at the scene to try to control the situation.

The conflict between the Lengola and Mbole communities has been going on for some time. Friday’s clashes caused the tragic disappearance of two people, who were killed with knives. This conflict, which has lasted too long, is rooted in land, says Crown Prince Isomela, president of “Sauti ya Lubunga”, a local human rights NGO:

“The Mbole community accuses the Lengola community of appropriating their land and then selling portions of land to a local company, Cap Congo. It seems that it is the Bony chief of the Lengola community who would be the author of this sale there…”

Apart from material damage, a few injuries were recorded on both sides. Some were admitted to the general hospital for proper care.

In order to put an end to this conflict in a lasting way, the urban commander of the police, Colonel Floribert Kingombe, challenges politicians.

For him, a serious involvement of provincial deputies and the provincial interior ministry is needed for a negotiated solution.

At the beginning of last March, the two communities had again clashed for the same cause. No deaths had been recorded, apart from significant material damage.