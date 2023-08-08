Tshopo: Governor Nikomba calls on the new provincial police commissioner to defend the homeland

The governor of Tshopo, Madeleine Nikomba recommended, Monday, August 7, to the new provincial commissioner, François Kabeya to defend the fatherland until the supreme sacrifice.

She made this recommendation to him during the taking up arms ceremony at the Place de la Poste in Kisangani.

Madeleine Nikomba also asked police officers and non-commissioned officers to obey the orders of the deputy divisional commissioner, François Kabeya:

“I ask you to obey in all and for all in what he will take as decisions, in accordance with the constitution and the regulations of the police”.

The governor of Tshopo presented this senior PNC officer with the standard, symbol of command to the incoming commissioner of Tshopo.

This ceremony ended with a parade of different units of the Congolese national police.

The deputy divisional commissioner François Kabeya had been appointed by the presidential ordinance of July 7th.

With him, three of his close collaborators, namely: Senior Principal Commissioners Crispin Twagil, Germain Mbuyi and Alexis Bonzi.

They are respectively responsible for administration, legal affairs and support and management.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

