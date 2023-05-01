Tshopo: women do not occupy command positions in political parties (Congo in pictures survey)

Radio Okapi.Ph/ Jonathan Fuanani”/>

“Women in the province of Tshopo are victims of discrimination in their political parties where command posts are reserved only for men”, according to a survey carried out last April by the NGO Congo en images.

The results of this investigation were presented on Saturday, April 29 in Kisangani, during a morning of reflection organized by this human rights organization.

More than eight hundred people including six hundred women from more than twenty political parties took part in this survey.

The president of the women’s league of the Congolese National Congress (CNC) political party, Bijoux Safi Malaba recognizes that many women do not hold positions of responsibility in their political parties.

“If you look in the Tshopo for example, there are how many women occupy the federal position in the different political parties. I am the president of the CNC/Tshopo Women’s League, why not be federal, I want to express this will but I still cannot choose myself, it is the moral authorities who choose us”, she underlined.

For the coordinator of the NGO Congo en images, Coppens Lusuna, it is necessary to reflect in order to put an end to this discrimination of women and their low representation in decision-making positions in political parties.

“How can we find some answers or possible solutions so that the moral authorities can finally give the delegation of power such as decentralization in the image of what we live in the constitution in articles 201, 202, 221,222 as well as Next, we now want this parallelism to also happen at the level of political parties”, wished this human rights activist.

This survey is part of The Carter Center’s Women’s Voice and Leadership project, supported by Global Affairs Canada.