[Epoch Times, October 26, 2022](Comprehensive report by The Epoch Times reporter Lin Yan) On Wednesday (October 26), a signed Tsinghua alumnus Yan Huai issued a letter “For Senior Hu Jintao” circulated on overseas social media Twitter. An open letter to Xi Jinping’s juniors,” said that there were rumors about Hu Jintao’s departure from the meeting, and Xi hoped that Xi would clarify it so that it could be heard.

Former state leader Hu Jintao attended a closed-door meeting early on the last day of the 20th National Congress (22nd), then was abruptly removed from his seat by two staff members shortly after the media was allowed in at the end of the meeting. His body language showed that he was unwilling to leave. At the same time, the veterans and current leaders sitting on the rostrum were all silent, no one looked back and paid attention to Hu Jintao’s departure. This scene happened to be captured on camera by foreign reporters.

Yan Huai said in the letter, “The opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China saw a lot of feelings of the younger students being refreshed and the seniors being old and haggard. It is puzzling that the seniors were helped out at the closing ceremony.”

He said that overseas media and domestic Internet have suddenly become suspicious and rumors have spread, hoping that Xi Jinping will “quickly disclose the facts and immediately quell the chaos”.

Yan Huai stated that when he was working in the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee in the 1980s, he had close bilateral contacts with Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping.

He wrote: “If Senior Hu leaves the meeting due to ill health, please briefly announce his condition… Now the whole world knows about this, and the people of the whole country are concerned about the health of former President Hu.

“If it’s not a physical factor, then it’s a behavior caused by a psychological reason. Senior Hu and junior brother are not good enough, and one or both parties may have something to do with it… I also ask junior brother to investigate… and conclude this matter with a positive view.”

On Tuesday (25th), a mysterious red folder intensified speculation that former CCP leader Hu Jintao was taken away from the scene of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Media reports from at least two countries quoted video and photo analysis of the scene as saying, The reason for his departure has to do with the documents.

Tsinghua alumnus Yan Huai

Chairman of the China-Europe Chamber of Commerce: The consensus model among factions within the CCP is dead

The event of Hu Jintao’s departure also aroused concern and interpretation in the foreign business circles.

In an interview with Swiss German-language newspaper Neue Zürich Zeitung (NZZ) on Tuesday (October 25), President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, Joerg Wuttke, said that Hu Jintao’s removal from the Great Hall of the People represented “the symbolic end of the old era and also It means the death of the old model of consensus reached in the past between different factions within the party.”

Now, he believes, Xi Jinping has set his course and no longer tolerates dissent within the party.

“The removal of Hu Jintao is a sign that Xi Jinping has done away with the old politics, when in fact he is the only one in power,” Woodker said.

He sighed that when Hu Jintao was taken away from the scene by the staff, not a single high-ranking party official stood up, and not a single person expressed support for Hu Jintao.

“Everyone was sitting there with a solemn expression. It’s not about Hu Jintao’s ill health,” he said. “I think people have to get used to the fact that everything is going to be more authoritarian in China.”

During the interview, Woodker could not hide his disappointment at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. As a top European business person who has lived and worked in China for more than four decades and has settled in Shanghai, Woodker understands China better than any Western observer.

