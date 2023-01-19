Home News Tsinghua master complained about 20,000 monthly salary and trampled on academic qualifications, leading to heated discussions: Low salary and disgusting thinking are not advisable, and salary should not be determined according to academic qualifications–fast technology–technology changes the future
News

Tsinghua master complained about 20,000 monthly salary and trampled on academic qualifications, leading to heated discussions: Low salary and disgusting thinking are not advisable, and salary should not be determined according to academic qualifications–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
Tsinghua master complained about 20,000 monthly salary and trampled on academic qualifications, leading to heated discussions: Low salary and disgusting thinking are not advisable, and salary should not be determined according to academic qualifications–fast technology–technology changes the future

Tsinghua master complains about 20,000 monthly salary and tramples on academic qualifications, leading to heated discussions: Low salary and disgusting thinking are not advisable, do not set salary according to academic qualifications

An online post mentioned that a fresh master student from Tsinghua University got an offer from an Internet company, and his position was “back-end development engineer-infrastructure” in Beijing. He complained, “I gave a monthly salary of 20,000 yuan, which is not even as good as a bachelor’s degree. The malicious low salary is disgusting and tramples on the education system.”

In the past few days, this “tucao post” has caused heated discussions on the Internet.

A graduate of Peking University majoring in applied mathematics told Jiupai News that when he first entered the university, a teacher at the welcome meeting for freshmen said: Maybe Peking University is the pinnacle of many people’s life, and you may keep going downhill after that. He always remembered this sentence, and warned himself, “‘2w monthly salary is a derogation of academic qualifications’ is actually a very student-minded view.”

Another fresh undergraduate student in software engineering at Tsinghua University saw that some schools are not as good as his students. Although their skills are better than his, they will be rejected. This made him feel complicated. It is precisely because of this that he is glad that he did well in the college entrance examination, but he also hopes to enrich himself.

However, some people believe that Internet companies have a lot of work and have reasons to give higher salaries.

See also  AM Ryzen 5 7600X is a small test knife on the performance list: it beats the 12th generation Core Duo family-AMD, 5nm, Zen 4 - Fast Technology (Media under the Drive House) - Technology changes the future

Judging from the information released by the Tsinghua master, he was hired as a “back-end development engineer-infrastructure” and his work location is Beijing. According to the statistics of “Zhouyouji”, the average monthly salary of fresh graduates in ByteDance base Beijing is almost 20,000 yuan, and the data comes from positions similar to that classmate.

Byte insiders said that the higher the degree of education in Byte’s technical positions, the higher the salary must be. Educational background may be just a criterion for screening resumes, and it is one of the criteria. My friend also specifically mentioned that work experience is more important than academic qualifications.

The salary offered by the company is actually based on a combination of comprehensive considerations, such as education, school experience, and performance during interviews. In the workplace, the statement that ability > education has also been recognized by another friend in the technical post of a large factory.

Some experts said that for job seekers, we certainly hope that the higher the “price” in the market, the better, but the real society after leaving the ivory tower is extremely cruel, full of comparison, consideration and elimination. If you offer 20,000 yuan, it means that they think you are only worth 20,000 yuan now. If you are not convinced, you can get an offer of 34,000 yuan or even 100,000 yuan on your own.

Tsinghua master complains about 20,000 monthly salary and tramples on academic qualifications, leading to heated discussions: Low salary and disgusting thinking are not advisable, do not set salary according to academic qualifications

As far as the company is concerned, it is actually a small gamble for them to select a fresh graduate. They have paid salary and mental training. Even students who graduated from Tsinghua University or even Harvard may not be able to “excellent value for money”.

See also  Edict 2nd. notice Henry Alfredo Valencia Valencia

Tsinghua master complains about 20,000 monthly salary and tramples on academic qualifications, leading to heated discussions: Low salary and disgusting thinking are not advisable, do not set salary according to academic qualifications

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

You may also like

Captured in police pursuit in Garzón

“Fighting informality should be a priority in labor...

Former mayor of Vigía del Fuerte on probation...

The rare “Australian hedgehog” that blows bubbles to...

Soldiers held by peasants in the rural area...

Video: Fire in the Santa Margarita neighborhood of...

Two brothers drowned in La Gloria

man hit a dog in elevator in Barranquilla

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County News Zhang...

Great experience in Baby Soccer

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy