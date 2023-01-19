Tsinghua master complains about 20,000 monthly salary and tramples on academic qualifications, leading to heated discussions: Low salary and disgusting thinking are not advisable, do not set salary according to academic qualifications

An online post mentioned that a fresh master student from Tsinghua University got an offer from an Internet company, and his position was “back-end development engineer-infrastructure” in Beijing. He complained, “I gave a monthly salary of 20,000 yuan, which is not even as good as a bachelor’s degree. The malicious low salary is disgusting and tramples on the education system.”

In the past few days, this “tucao post” has caused heated discussions on the Internet.

A graduate of Peking University majoring in applied mathematics told Jiupai News that when he first entered the university, a teacher at the welcome meeting for freshmen said: Maybe Peking University is the pinnacle of many people’s life, and you may keep going downhill after that. He always remembered this sentence, and warned himself, “‘2w monthly salary is a derogation of academic qualifications’ is actually a very student-minded view.”

Another fresh undergraduate student in software engineering at Tsinghua University saw that some schools are not as good as his students. Although their skills are better than his, they will be rejected. This made him feel complicated. It is precisely because of this that he is glad that he did well in the college entrance examination, but he also hopes to enrich himself.

However, some people believe that Internet companies have a lot of work and have reasons to give higher salaries.

Judging from the information released by the Tsinghua master, he was hired as a “back-end development engineer-infrastructure” and his work location is Beijing. According to the statistics of “Zhouyouji”, the average monthly salary of fresh graduates in ByteDance base Beijing is almost 20,000 yuan, and the data comes from positions similar to that classmate.

Byte insiders said that the higher the degree of education in Byte’s technical positions, the higher the salary must be. Educational background may be just a criterion for screening resumes, and it is one of the criteria. My friend also specifically mentioned that work experience is more important than academic qualifications.

The salary offered by the company is actually based on a combination of comprehensive considerations, such as education, school experience, and performance during interviews. In the workplace, the statement that ability > education has also been recognized by another friend in the technical post of a large factory.

Some experts said that for job seekers, we certainly hope that the higher the “price” in the market, the better, but the real society after leaving the ivory tower is extremely cruel, full of comparison, consideration and elimination. If you offer 20,000 yuan, it means that they think you are only worth 20,000 yuan now. If you are not convinced, you can get an offer of 34,000 yuan or even 100,000 yuan on your own.

As far as the company is concerned, it is actually a small gamble for them to select a fresh graduate. They have paid salary and mental training. Even students who graduated from Tsinghua University or even Harvard may not be able to “excellent value for money”.