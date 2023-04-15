TSJE and Public Ministry coordinate actions with a view to the general elections

Asuncion, National Radio.-In the framework of the general elections to be held on April 30, the Attorney General of the State, Dr. Emiliano Rolón, held this Friday, a meeting with the President of the Superior Electoral Court (TSJE), Minister Dr Jorge Enrique Bogarín González , and with the member of the TSJE, Minister Dr. James Bestard Duschek.

“We are in the series of meetings and preparations for the 30th. We have met with the State Attorney General, for the purposes of inter-institutional coordination, we were with the President of the Republic and the Executive bodies, the National Police and all Security Organizations. In this sense, we were finalizing the details to coordinate everything related to security on election day,” said the president of the TSJE.

He recalled that in terms of the Public Ministry and the crimes, we know that the Prosecutor’s Office is the holder of the action, it is the competent entity in electoral crimes, “for example: voting twice, buying an identity card, trying to load votes improperly, then They are going to see posters warning citizens of what behaviors are considered punishable acts, and we are coordinating with Dr. Emiliano Rolón, the head of the Public Ministry, the presence of prosecutors and assistant prosecutors, in practically all the places voting. We public officials have the obligation to denounce when we see the production of a punishable act and the Prosecutor’s Office acts there ”, he affirmed.

He stressed that the purpose of this meeting was to coordinate actions with the State Attorney General, in order to work with the National Police. Finally, he stressed that the objective is to hold the elections clean, clear, and transparent, and to continue in the faithful custody of the popular will, so that the public is calm that we are working towards that objective.

“We are working with all the security organizations and we have a very good receptivity both from the Executive and the State Attorney General’s Office, including also from the Legislative Branch. In other words, it will be a joint action of all State bodies, in order to reach the goal, that the 30th will be a true civic holiday for our country,” said the president of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice, Minister Dr. Jorge Bogarín .

For his part, after the meeting with the State Attorney General, Dr. Emiliano Rolon, the member of the TSJE, Minister Dr. Jaime José Bestard Duschek, pointed out that, “In addition to the details that the President has just given, who has a Accurate knowledge from his own training as a lawyer, an expert in Criminal Law, I want to add that the public must be aware of the coordinated work that exists between the various institutions”.

He noted that, “For us as Electoral Justice, the entire organization process, putting it into practice and culminating on April 30 with the trial, it is important that the work be coordinated so that this day is absolutely guaranteed, and can give a sample of civility to locals and strangers; as well as visitors, that we are going to have. The work has to be coordinated with the forces of public order and especially with the State Attorney General’s Office, for this reason we appreciate the reception and support that the State Attorney General gives us, with all his team.”

“This is one more element that shows that we are going to have an impeccable civic journey, that is the great objective and towards that we are going,” highlighted the member of the TSJE, Minister Dr. Jaime José Bestard Duschek.