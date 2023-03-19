Home News TSJE enables training of voting machines
TSJE enables training of voting machines

The idea is to become familiar with the machine so as not to have inconveniences on the day of the national elections. “Educate to Choose by building my country” is the motto of the program being developed by the Superior Court of Electoral Justice, said Gladys González, training coordinator.

Likewise, children also have access to the capitation since they are the seeds of democracy, encourage, educate since they are the voters and responsible for the future, he also mentioned that they are until March 23 in different strategic places and if there are interested in trained can apply to the TSJE.


