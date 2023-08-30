Home » TSJE finalizes details for the complementary municipal elections in San Pedro
TSJE finalizes details for the complementary municipal elections in San Pedro

The Superior Court of Electoral Justice is working on the logistical preparations for the complementary municipal elections on September 10 in San Pedro de Ycuamandyyú. There will be an election of mayors in 13 districts of the country, whose authorities resigned.

The Head of the Electoral Registry of San Pedro, Oscar Ferreira, indicated that they continue to work on training on electronic voting. Said tasks are carried out by means of the disclosures of the voting machine in places of greater concurrence with a view to electoral day.

The elections for new mayors of 13 districts will be completed with the 2026 period, taking into account that the country-level mayors were held in 2021, and with the vacancies generated by resignations, these must comply with the current period.

Some 356,155 voters are authorized to vote for this purpose, there will be 1,202 authorized premises in 13 districts. In San Pedro del Ycuamandyyú there will be eight polling stations, totaling 85 polling stations and 25,431 voters are eligible to vote.

