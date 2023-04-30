TSJE highlights that some 21 international delegations will observe the national elections

Asuncion, National Radio.-Some 21 international delegations will observe the national elections on Sunday, April 30, highlighted this Thursday the president of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice, Jorge Bogarín, during the opening ceremony of the Observation Mission held at the downtown Crowne Plaza hotel.

He highlighted that some 16 international organizations and 5 groups from different organizations from abroad visit our country to carry out electoral observation work for the election day this weekend.