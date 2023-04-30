Home » TSJE highlights that some 21 international delegations will observe the national elections
News

TSJE highlights that some 21 international delegations will observe the national elections

by admin
TSJE highlights that some 21 international delegations will observe the national elections

Asuncion, National Radio.-Some 21 international delegations will observe the national elections on Sunday, April 30, highlighted this Thursday the president of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice, Jorge Bogarín, during the opening ceremony of the Observation Mission held at the downtown Crowne Plaza hotel.

He highlighted that some 16 international organizations and 5 groups from different organizations from abroad visit our country to carry out electoral observation work for the election day this weekend.

See also  Press release Open day for the free detection of glaucoma at the University Hospital Center Mohammed VI in Oujda

You may also like

Enjoy shopping in Shanghai! The 2023 International Consumer...

Further dispute in coalition about new public procurement...

Valle del Cauca: they allocate 20,000 million for...

Youth hostel in Bochum: “We’re back!” – Ruhr...

The possibility of a reduction in the prices...

The Colombian Conference 2023 closed successfully

Enjoy shopping in Shanghai! The 2023 International Consumer...

“White House Correspondents Dinner” – Joe Biden is...

The end of flattery! – Naibaat

Julio Gutiérrez Vega is the new King of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy