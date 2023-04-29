TSMC MediaTek is not doing well Xie Jinhe: 4 industries have entered a period of adjustment

The first quarter financial report of listed companies will be available on 5/15. Xie Jinhe, chairman of Caixin Media, reminded that poor quarterly reports may cause serious damage to stock prices. He took Nivida (Hui Da) as an example, AI pushed up the P/E ratio to 150 times , The stock price is too expensive, which also means that TSMC will not be able to raise the sky-high price of 688 yuan this year, and the situation of MediaTek is even worse, and there is a risk of retesting last year’s low point.

Xie Jinhe, in the latest issue of “First Exploration”, besides naming semiconductors and IC design, is an industry representative of “Tai Ji No Come”. He also reminded container shipping and bicycles, two major industries that have benefited from the epidemic’s lockdown, now also have to face a long time , Severe corrections and adjustments.

German investor Listolani said, “The puppy runs 4 laps, the old man walks 1 lap, and when the puppy is far away from the owner, it will run back to the side!” Xie Jinhe said that this effect will be presented in the financial report on May 15 The stock market before the disclosure, that is, the 1st quarter financial reports are revealed one after another. The content and figures will greatly affect the stock price. If the stock price rises sharply, the quarterly report does not perform well, or the financial report is not satisfactory than market expectations, it may cause serious damage to the stock price.

From the overall economic observations of the United States and China, after the United States raised interest rates by another yard on March 22, the cumulative interest rate has risen rapidly from 0-0.25% to 4.75-5%. If the interest rate continues to rise by one yard in May, the interest rate will It will rise to 5~5.25%. Over the past year, the U.S. interest rate has risen by 5%, which will inevitably bring about the backlash of global consumption decline and economic recession.

It is obvious that the SCFI has plummeted by 82%, and the BDI has been at a low level. Compared with 2008, when it rose to 11,793 points, it actually fell to 530 points in March this year, which is less than 5% of the historical sky-high price. Affected.

The other is mainland China, whose GDP grew by 4.5% in the first quarter, and exports increased by 0.5% to 821.83 billion US dollars. Compared with the global export recession, a small growth seems to be a good number, but private deposits in the first quarter reached 20.9 trillion yuan, equivalent to 2021. The annual sum, plus the CPI is only 0.7%, and the PPI has been negative for 6 consecutive months, but the People’s Bank of China has continued to cut the RRR, indicating that it has entered a deflationary state of no consumption and only savings, just like Japan’s loss of adjustment.

China and the U.S. are the world’s largest trading nation and largest consumer nation respectively. If both of them shut down, the momentum of the world economy will inevitably weaken. The global stock market rebounded in the first quarter, and there will be a fundamental adjustment in the second quarter.

Semiconductors, IC design, containers, and bicycles are the four representative industries of “Tai Chi” after the unblocking

Xie Jinhe took two representative furniture companies as examples. One is Nivida, whose stock price rose from 108.13 to 281.1 US dollars under the effect of ChatGPT, and its market value reached 691.5 billion US dollars. , Nivida’s yield rate is only 0.06%, and its PE is as high as 150.8 times. This is fueled by the AI ​​effect, and it also means that the stock price is expensive.

The other is TSMC. In the U.S., ADR rose from $59.46 to $98.99, and now the retracement is about to touch the annual line of $83.15. Taiwan’s TSMC’s stock price fell below 500 yuan from the retracement of 546 yuan, and the annual line is at 488 yuan. , This may also be an important line of defense for Taiwan stocks.

TSMC took the lead in revealing the quarterly report for the first quarter. The net profit in the first quarter was 206.99 billion yuan, which was an increase compared with the first quarter of last year, but it was more than 30% lower than the 295.9 billion quarter in the fourth quarter of last year. It will come up, and there will be a 1-6% recession throughout the year.

From this announcement, we can see that TSMC’s profit this year is less than last year’s. Xie Jinhe said frankly that the sky-high price of 688 yuan set at the beginning of last year may not be passed this year. Next, it will face the test of the cooling down of the economy. Can TSMC hold the annual line? This may also be an important indicator of the 15,000-point offense and defense of Taiwan stocks.

In addition to the bad news in the second quarter of the foundry, the situation of MediaTek is even worse. Foreign investors have frequently downgraded their ratings. Xie Jinhe said it might be worth watching.

MediaTek is the leader in the IC design industry. Other second- and third-tier IC design companies may be more mediocre. This is the best proof of the industry’s “Taiji or not”. Correction and adjustment, semiconductors, IC design, container shipping, bicycles are all.

