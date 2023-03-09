Zhujian Catering Group is optimistic about the potential of the Taichung roast meat market, and launched a brand new roast meat brand “Ema Bie Di”. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent to build a roasted meat restaurant covering an area of ​​more than 100 square meters and 80 seats. It focuses on Japanese-style exquisite roasted meat set meals, grabbing the top roasted meat market in Taichung.

Celebrating the return of the “2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC)” to Taichung after a ten-year absence, it will be held at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium from March 8th to 12th. Special discount store. Among them, the new roasted meat brand “Ema Bie Di” was launched from March 10th to 12th, with a 12% discount on the ticket stubs of the Chinese team, plus a free “WBC hidden dish”; trial operation with the VVIP invitation letter Enjoy a 12% discount and invite all Taiwan fans to cheer for the Chinese team.

Tsukuma Catering Group stated that the dining seats of “Ema Bie Di” are divided into open and semi-open boxes. The overall space design is paved with Japanese wood. The grand and calm style creates a quiet and elegant space. The meat set meal is different from the current personal hot pot, personal roast meat and all-you-can-eat dining methods under the Zhujian Catering Group. It adopts a new set meal segment to provide more consumption choices in the catering market.

Tsukuma further stated that the brand concept of “Ema Bettei” originated from the Japanese belief in the sacred meaning of using horses as mounts for the gods. They wrote their wishes on the wooden boards of the horses and enshrined them to the shrine in order to make their wishes come true. “Ema” means.

And “Ema Bettei” provides high-quality raw meat and seafood, and local vegetable food. With simple seasoning, it presents the authentic delicacy of the ingredients after being grilled. Regardless of hardware or software, every link is delicate and unique, delivering customers’ satisfaction. The wish of a gourmet journey and the highest sustenance of the quality of ingredients convey the brand spirit of “Ema”.

“Ema Biedi” Taichung Shuinan store is open for 17 consecutive hours from 11:00 am to 4:00 am; the menu has set meals for two and three persons to choose from. There are a total of 9 dishes including pot pickles, food, seafood, drinks and sweets. There are more than 50 items to choose from. The two-person set menu is divided into five price ranges from 1,680 to 4,280 yuan; as for the meat selection, it includes “pine You can taste more than 16 kinds of selected meats such as “bangu”, “shoulders small battle axe”, “Haneshita”, “Japanese A5 Wagyu”.

