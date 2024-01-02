Tsunami alert level lowered in Japan after powerful earthquake: 4 deaths and extensive damage

More than 30 earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 3.6 to 7.6 struck Japan on Monday morning. The meteorological services warned of a tsunami along the coast. More than 50,000 people were evacuated, but the alert level has now been lowered and the greatest risks are said to have disappeared. Four people did not survive the earthquake.

Japan is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. So residents know that it can happen. Still, it was scary on Monday morning when the alarms went off and everything suddenly started to shake. Cars were literally shaking in their parking lots. Buildings were demolished. It is a wonder that so far there have only been injuries and no deaths.

The heaviest shocks had a magnitude of 7.6. The country’s meteorological agency quickly issued an evacuation alert for the western coastal areas of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.

Hokuriku Electric Power initiated the emergency procedure but was able to quickly reassure everyone that there was no danger to the nuclear power plants.

In the meantime, the greatest tsunami danger has passed and the alert level has been lowered again. Although the government continues to call on people in the coastal region to be careful and around 50,000 people who have been evacuated are not allowed to return home for the time being. Dozens of houses were damaged and more than 30,000 Japanese were left without electricity. Four people were also killed on Monday, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK. All fatalities occurred in Ishikawa Prefecture, which was also the epicenter of the quake. Another thirty people were injured. Two of them are said to be in serious condition.

South Korea

The earthquakes in Japan have also led to warnings of (small) tsunamis in South Korea. The eastern province of Gangwon warned residents of several cities and provinces about tsunamis by text message. The national news agency Yonhap reported this on Monday.

People near the coast were advised to seek safety in higher ground. After a series of smaller tidal waves in the early evening (local time), the weather bureau later recorded a tsunami of 67 centimeters off the coastal town of Donghae.

The agency warned that the next waves in the Sea of ​​Japan (“East Sea” in Korean) could reach more dangerous levels. Gangwon could experience tidal waves for more than 24 hours. No damage has been reported yet.

And there are also warnings about tsunamis in the far east of Russia, including in Vladivostok.

But in the meantime the greatest danger would have passed.

© AP

Hokuriku Electric Power said it is monitoring for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants. But for now there is no reason to panic.

Meanwhile, South Korea also warned that sea levels could rise in some areas along the east coast after the earthquake.

But in the meantime the greatest danger is said to have passed, although it remains to be seen and everyone is asked to be extra careful and avoid the coastal region.

© AP

