TSV Hirschau celebrated its 100th anniversary

TSV Hirschau celebrated its 100th anniversary

The evening was briefly moderated by former Fifa referee Knut Kircher (left). In addition to the congratulations, Lord Mayor Boris Palmer also brought a box with play equipment, which he presented to the 1st chairman of the TSV, Stephan Fauser (on the right in the picture). dr Ulrich Junginger, chairman of the Tübingen sports district, brought the congratulations and gifts from the WLSB and Norbert Schnitzler congratulated Ulrich Latus on behalf of the local administration on behalf of the mayor. In addition to honours, there was a lively performance by the TSV Rope Skipper before the evening ended with music, drinks and appetizers. Honored were: Joachim Kittel and Rosemarie Schäfer (appointment as honorary members of TSV Hirschau (50 years of membership); Egon Barth, Gebhard Endreß, Josef Haug and Paul Mayer (60 years of membership of TSV Hirschau – honorary certificate); Ilse Klink, Stefan Latus and Rudolf Schnitzler (70 years membership of TSV Hirschau – certificate of honour), Bernd Kaltenmark (appointment as honorary member of TSV Hirschau due to special merits – 20 years on the board of management – ​​); Hansi Kratzer (Württemberg Football Association (WFV) – Bronze Badge of Honour); Franziska Weiblen, Katja Engst, Sabine Braun and Jochen Weiblen (Württemberg State Sports Association (WLSB) Badge of Honor in Bronze).

