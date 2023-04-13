Home News TU Chemnitz and Klinikum Chemnitz want to cooperate more closely | TUCcurrent
TU Chemnitz and Klinikum Chemnitz gGmbH presented potential topics for future cooperation at a joint ideas workshop

  • Prof. Dr. Gerd Strohmeier, Rector of Chemnitz University of Technology, welcomed the participants of the “Ideas Workshop”. Photo: Jacob Mueller

Klinikum Chemnitz gGmbH and Chemnitz University of Technology intend to intensify their collaboration in research, teaching and transfer. In order to present and discuss approaches for this, a joint ideas workshop took place in the “Ideenreich” of the TUC university library, in which representatives of the TU Dresden also took part.

The Rector of Chemnitz University of Technology, Prof. Dr. Gerd Strohmeier, and Prof. Dr. Ralf Steinmeier, Medical Director of Klinikum Chemnitz gGmbH. Right at the beginning of the event, both of them made it clear in their greetings that there is already a wide range of cooperation in research and teaching between the two houses, but that joint projects and research projects are to be generated even more intensively in the future. Prof. Dr. Esther Troost, Dean of the Carl Gustav Carus Medical Faculty at the TU Dresden, welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of good cooperation between the partners on medical and medical technology issues.

Imaginative impulses in the “realm of ideas”

Several keynote speeches covered potential topics a cooperation. Among other things, future working environments in clinics and various microsystems for biomedical applications, smart implants and telemanipulators for operations were presented. Furthermore, novel diagnosis and therapy options for diabetes-related eye diseases were discussed, further developments of an optical cochlear implant for people who were hard of hearing were shown and questions of evidence-based health research and possibilities of movement analysis were discussed.

See also  In Udine and the province there is a lack of doctors and in several municipalities the medical guard remains uncovered

The subsequent networking gave the opportunity to talk about the individual keynote speeches and to determine common areas of cooperation and initial project ideas. Further idea workshops on specific topics are to follow.

Mario Steinebach
13.04.2023

