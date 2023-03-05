Stefanie Lindstaedt, Professor of Computer Science at Graz University of Technology, was designated founding president after a hearing at the weekend. This was announced by the chairwoman of the founding convention, Claudia von der Linden, in a broadcast on Sunday.Linz. Seven people from the German-speaking area presented themselves at the hearing. There had been a total of 15 applications for the position. Among them was Meinhard Lukas, rector of the Johannes Kepler University (JKU) Linz. He didn’t get a chance, and he didn’t apply for another period at the JKU either.

Lindstaedt is currently Professor of Computer Science and Director of the Institute for Interactive Systems and Data Science at Graz University of Technology. Since 2011 she has been managing director of the Know Center, a research center for data-driven economy and artificial intelligence. She is a member of the supervisory board of BKS Bank AG and the Carinthia University of Applied Sciences.

The founding president manages and represents the university externally. Their tasks include in particular the preparation of the operative business of the university. It sets the course for the structure, organization, positioning and perception of the university and its scientific and social contribution in the future.

The hearing of the applicants for the position of founding president only came about at the second attempt. One day before the first date on January 24, the rector of the University of Applied Arts, Gerald Bast, resigned from the convention. The reason he gave was the bias of three other members and the lack of content from the new TU. As a result, the Ministry of Science appointed the rector of the Montanuni Leoben, Wilfried Eichlseder, to the convention.

According to the plan, teaching is to start in the coming winter semester. The IDSA goes back to an idea of ​​the former Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP). The final expansion should be reached in 2036/2037 with 6,300 students. As far as financing is concerned, 18.4 million euros are planned for the start-up phase in 2022 and 2023, which will be covered by the ministerial reserve of the Ministry of Science. From the final expansion in the academic year 2036/37, the university, which will be spatially docked to the University of Linz, will be provided with 150 million euros annually. From the academic year 2023/24, the construction costs will be shared 50:50 by the federal government and the state of Upper Austria.

