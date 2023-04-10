TUC current

Campus

The Center for Young Scientists at Chemnitz University of Technology is again offering a three-part series of events to prepare for a professorship application and appointment negotiations – the series will start on April 27, 2023 after prior registration

Chemnitz University of Technology would like to support its young scientists on their way to becoming a professor. Therefore, the Center for Young Scientists (ZfwN) at Chemnitz University of Technology is again offering a corresponding series of events in this summer semester 2023.

“Successful application for a professorship”

As part of this series of events, two workshops will be held on the main topic “Successfully applying for a professorship”, each with a different subject.

Im Workshop “Successful application for a professorship in engineering and natural sciences” (April 27, 2023, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m) give a lecture by Prof. Dr. Alexandra Bendixen, Chair of Structure and Function of Cognitive Systems, Prof. Dr. Andreas Undisz, Professor of Electron Microscopy and Microstructure Analysis and Prof. Dr. Bernhard Wunderle, Chair of Materials and Reliability of Microtechnical Systems.

Registration for this event is online possible.

The second workshop on the topic “Successful application for a professorship in the humanities and social sciences” takes place on June 28, 2023, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m, instead of. Here Prof. Dr. Birgit Glorius, Professor of Human Geography with a focus on European migration research, Prof. Dr. Günter Daniel Rey, Chair of the Psychology of Digital Learning Media Professorship, Prof. Dr. Jochen Mayerl, holder of the professorship in sociology with a focus on empirical social research, and Prof. Dr. Sebastian Gechert, Professor of Macroeconomics, about her experiences.

You can also register here online.

“Successful conduct of appointment negotiations”

The Rector of Chemnitz University of Technology, Prof. Dr. Gerd Strohmeier, offers on June 30, 2023, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the workshop “Successful conduct of appointment negotiations” at. The registration is online possible. After an introductory lecture by the Rector, the participants have the opportunity to ask questions in an open discussion. This could include the following aspects, for example: What needs to be considered when creating a position paper? Which aspects have to be considered in resource negotiations (personnel, material and spatial equipment)? How can target agreements be designed? How should one behave professionally in the oral negotiation situation?

Further offers of the ZfwN are available online. The regularly published newsletter provides information on current events, calls for proposals and news from the scientific sector Newsletter of the Center for Young Scientists.

Further information grants Dr. Nadia Lois, phone +49 (0)371/531-38486, email [email protected]

(Author: Dr. Nadia Lois)

Matthias Fejes

03.04.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.