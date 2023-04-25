Home » Tübingen is at the top of the list for cyclists nationwide
Tübingen is at the top of the list for cyclists nationwide

In the bicycle climate test 2022 of the General German Bicycle Club (ADFC), Tübingen made it onto the podium for the first time: in the group of cities between 50,000 and 100,000 inhabitants, the university city ranks third out of 113 cities nationwide. Only Nordhorn and Bocholt did better than Tübingen, which was rated 3.1. Nationwide, Tübingen is number one among cities of a comparable size. “In the perception of cyclists in our city, Tübingen has improved significantly. Whether it’s new cycle lanes, wider cycle paths or the blue ribbon: our great efforts and investments over the past few years are already being very well received,” says Lord Mayor Boris Palmer happily. He received the award on Monday at the presentation of the results of the 2022 bicycle climate test with Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing in Berlin.

In Tübingen, the advertising for cycling, the recent promotion of cycling and the illegal parking check on cycle paths were rated as particularly positive. “The good result is also an incentive to continue with the measures that have already been started, such as the super cycle path network, the three cycle bridges, the cycle station at Europaplatz and the new cycle traffic concept,” says Palmer. The city administration will take a close look at the detailed results from the ADFC bicycle climate test and take them into account for future cycling measures. 468 people from Tübingen submitted their assessments.

The ADFC bicycle climate test is one of the largest surveys of cyclist satisfaction worldwide. It is funded by the Federal Ministry of Transport and took place for the tenth time in 2022. Nationwide, around 245,000 people took part in the survey, evaluating 1,114 towns and communities. Details at www.adfc.de.

