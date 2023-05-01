Home » Tübingen Mayor Palmer announces time off
News

Tübingen Mayor Palmer announces time off

by admin
Tübingen Mayor Palmer announces time off

With controversial statements, the mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer, has drawn heavy criticism.Photo: Peter Hemmelrath/dpa

news-content”>

His recent statements have caused quite a stir. Now the Mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer, is announcing a break. The “storms of indignation” are no longer reasonable.

The mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer, wants to take a break after his controversial statements in Frankfurt am Main. He announced this on Monday in a personal statement that is available to the dpa. Südwestrundfunk (SWR) had previously reported on it. “One thing is clear to me: It can’t go on like this,” the statement said. “I can no longer put up with the recurring storms of outrage from my family, my friends and supporters, the employees in the city administration, the municipal council and the city society as a whole.”

Palmer caused a stir on Friday with a verbal argument with a group in front of a migration conference in Frankfurt am Main. In front of a building at the Goethe University, he had taken a stand on the way in which he used the “N-word”.

When faced with shouts of “Nazis out,” Palmer told the crowd, “It’s nothing but the Star of David. That’s because I used a word that you attach everything else to. If you say a wrong word, you are a Nazi. Think about it.” Today, the so-called N-word is used to paraphrase a racist term for black people that used to be used in Germany.

Palmer wrote in his personal statement, “When I feel unfairly attacked and react spontaneously, I fight back in a way that only makes things worse.”

See also  Bad weather, strong storm in Rome. In Bologna the Iron Maiden concert skips, the wind shakes Florence

Palmer had been heavily criticized for his statements in Frankfurt am Main. There was a lack of understanding not only among those involved in the city, but also in Baden-Württemberg. Lawyer Rezzo Schlauch turned away from Palmer, the Tübingen Greens municipal association distanced itself, and the group “Vert Realos” – an association of so-called Realpolitiker in the Greens – wants to continue working without Palmer in the future. (dpa)

You are also welcome to support EPOCH TIMES with your donation:

Donate Now!

You may also like

A plane with seven occupants disappears in the...

Even urgent cases are not given antibiotics on...

Kyu-Han Lee “The ideal type of actor OOO…...

Silvestre Dangond revealed who gave him his first...

Football, 2. Bundesliga: Fernandes Neto – Düsseldorf’s young...

The Minister of Agriculture does not want to...

UNGRD pays attention to Nevado del Ruiz and...

Boris Palmer announces time off

Yeme is not what he appears to be

Uribe and Cabal in San Andres

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy