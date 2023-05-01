Tübingen Mayor Palmer announces time off

news-content”>

His recent statements have caused quite a stir. Now the Mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer, is announcing a break. The “storms of indignation” are no longer reasonable.

The mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer, wants to take a break after his controversial statements in Frankfurt am Main. He announced this on Monday in a personal statement that is available to the dpa. Südwestrundfunk (SWR) had previously reported on it. “One thing is clear to me: It can’t go on like this,” the statement said. “I can no longer put up with the recurring storms of outrage from my family, my friends and supporters, the employees in the city administration, the municipal council and the city society as a whole.”

Palmer caused a stir on Friday with a verbal argument with a group in front of a migration conference in Frankfurt am Main. In front of a building at the Goethe University, he had taken a stand on the way in which he used the “N-word”.

When faced with shouts of “Nazis out,” Palmer told the crowd, “It’s nothing but the Star of David. That’s because I used a word that you attach everything else to. If you say a wrong word, you are a Nazi. Think about it.” Today, the so-called N-word is used to paraphrase a racist term for black people that used to be used in Germany.

Palmer wrote in his personal statement, “When I feel unfairly attacked and react spontaneously, I fight back in a way that only makes things worse.”

Palmer had been heavily criticized for his statements in Frankfurt am Main. There was a lack of understanding not only among those involved in the city, but also in Baden-Württemberg. Lawyer Rezzo Schlauch turned away from Palmer, the Tübingen Greens municipal association distanced itself, and the group “Vert Realos” – an association of so-called Realpolitiker in the Greens – wants to continue working without Palmer in the future. (dpa)