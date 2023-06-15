Home » Tübingen: Why do birds actually sing?
News

Tübingen: Why do birds actually sing?

by admin
Tübingen: Why do birds actually sing?

In spring and summer it can get noisy outside. It chirps and sings from the trees and roofs. Not all birds sing, but those that do learn their songs like babies learn a language. This was explained by Prof. Lena Veit on Tuesday in the Kupferbau to the audience of around 300 young and old at her children’s university lecture. Many children know why the birds sing…

91% of the article is still covered.

See also  Sanremo 2022, Roberto Saviano's civil speech on the mafia massacres: "Courage is always a choice"

You may also like

South Korea’s presidential office: The prospect of the...

Gaining language with your own German rap song...

“The Flash” arrives in Salvadoran theaters – Diario...

Kaleidoscope

Berlin questions criteria for the distribution of refugees

They confiscate thousands of pyrotechnic products in workshops...

The US announced a new aid package of...

Two Great Gods Meet in Liangzhu Today –...

EQS-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Sale of Axxess...

We went from having 262 municipalities to only...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy