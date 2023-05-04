Home » “TUC holiday fun” in the second and third week of summer vacation | TUCcurrent
Family Service of Chemnitz University of Technology invites you to the summer holiday program from July 17th to 28th, 2023 – registrations are now possible

The family service of the Center for Equal Opportunities in Science and Research at Chemnitz University of Technology invites you to “TUC Holiday Fun” in the second and third week of summer vacation. All six to twelve-year-old children, especially those of students and employees of the TU, are invited to take part in the all-day program from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. “Two weeks full of sport, creativity and pure nature are planned. This year, the bouldering lounge will also be visited for climbing and healthy cooking will be done again,” says Isabell Höfner from the family service.

The offer is directed also to the children of the employees of the Studentenwerk Chemnitz-Zwickau and the two Fraunhofer Institutes in Chemnitz. The size of the groups is limited to a maximum of 15 children per age group (6 to 8 years and 9 to 12 years).

A list of the daily activities and the possibility to register on a daily or weekly basis is possible here.

Further information Isabell Höfner from Familienservice, telephone 0371 531-30101, e-mail [email protected]

03.05.2023

