The new Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel has clear ideas about his work with the German record champions. “It’s an honor and a distinction to be asked by FC Bayern,” said the 49-year-old successor to Julian Nagelsmann at his presentation in Munich’s Allianz Arena.

“The DNA of the club is very clearly defined. It’s about winning, it’s also about the way of winning. The squad is composed accordingly. It’s one of the most talented and the best squads in Europe. You can play for any title with this squad,” said Tuchel.

Tuchel receives praise from the Bayern bosses

Bayern boss Oliver Kahn emphasized that Tuchel had worked with many top stars like Neymar or Kylian Mbappé, for example during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, which was certainly not easy. “We need a top man like that now. He has gained a lot of experience abroad,” said sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. The negotiations between the Bayern management and Tuchel began last Tuesday.

Tuchel will play his debut game as Bayern coach next Saturday in the Bundesliga top game against his former club and leaders Borussia Dortmund. The Champions League winner with Chelsea (2021) has signed a contract in Munich until June 30, 2025. He rather expected that he would continue his coaching career abroad. The timing of Bayern’s request was surprising.

Explosive start: Tuchel directly against BVB

Tuchel is aware of his special starting situation. “It’s a huge game that’s coming up, now even bigger for us in this constellation. It’s the game in German football, it has taken on a new explosiveness due to our deficit and BVB’s run,” said Tuchel.

“It’s a crucial phase of the season,” emphasized Tuchel. It is important to do everything in the coming weeks to win “all three titles” in the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB Cup. But the first goal for him is to find a connection to the players. He is aware that not all players are “happy” with a change of coach. “The fastest way to gain confidence is on the training ground,” he said.

He also commented on the replacement of fellow coach Nagelsmann. “A coaching position only becomes vacant when it has been vacated,” he said of the logic of the football business: “I can understand that it feels very modest for Julian.”

Info

Tuchel brings assistant trainer with him – goalkeeping coach Calculator stays Thomas Tuchel will again work with his proven assistant coaches Arno Michels and Zsolt Löw at FC Bayern Munich. He still hopes that he can also guide Anthony Barry to Munich as another assistant. 36-year-old Barry is currently still working for Tuchel’s former club Chelsea. Goalkeeper coach Michaelrechner, who was recently hired at Nagelsmann’s request, will also be part of Tuchel’s staff. “He’s going on, he’s an absolute top man and will stay with us,” said sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. rechner had succeeded Toni Tapalovic. The injured captain and national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was massively upset by Nagelsmann’s separation from his intimate Tapalovic.



