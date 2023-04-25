Tucker Carlsons: This sacking reveals the depths at Fox News

“I hate him passionately,” moderator Tucker Carlson once wrote about ex-President Donald Trump and continued to promote him. Carlson not only maintained a remarkable relationship with the Republicans – he had already received a job offer from Russia.

Ein tremors went through the US media world on Monday afternoon. Tucker Carlson, face of Fox News and personification of the Trump era, is gone. Thrown out, short and sweet. On Friday, the 53-year-old said goodbye to his loyal audience: “See you on Monday! Have a great weekend!”

Since 2017, Carlson has been the television face of the American right, not afraid to spread conspiracy theories live. During Donald Trump’s tenure, Carlson rose to become the Lord’s most hated and revered mouthpiece in the White House. Now not only the political scene in Washington is asking itself: What must have happened that broadcaster Rupert Murdoch fired the moderator, who brought in a lot of money?

The abrupt end will have been nothing more than a sacking, many US media suspect. The reasons for this must be profound. After all, his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was the undisputed driving force of Fox News. In 2020, he set a historic record when an average of 4.33 million viewers watched his show in one quarter. The rate was currently around 3.3 million.

also read

Many of them were drawn to nefarious rhetoric about “the Democrats replacing our constituents with new, more devoted, third-world voters” or immigrants making the country “poorer and dirtier.” At the same time, Carlson had great power over the weal and woe of the Republicans. Recently, two of them, Vivek Ramaswamy and Larry Elder, announced their candidacy live on his show.

The US media agree that the surprising ejection is related to a decision by Fox News last week. Surprisingly, the media group had agreed with the voting machine manufacturer Dominion on a comparison that was very expensive for Murdoch. The company received the equivalent of 712 million euros. It had complained that after Trump’s election defeat, the broadcaster had spread false claims that the machines had been manipulated in favor of Joe Biden.

Praise for Carlson from ex-President Trump

The fact that Fox News would rather pay a lot of money than go through a court case points to dead bodies in the transmitter basement. Right in the middle was Carlson, whose confidential text messages to colleagues were made public in advance. “We’re very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I really can’t wait,” he wrote on Jan. 4, 2021, two days before the Capitol was stormed.

“I hate him passionately. I really can’t take all this stuff much longer,” another message said. At the same time, Carlson admitted that despite everything, his station had to continue to promote Trump in order not to lose the audience to newly established Trump channels such as Newsmax. For Murdoch, avoiding such disclosures in a months-long court case appears to have been well worth the high price.

also read

In November 2020, Fox News was at the center of the media battle over the outcome of the election. If the moderators were initially the first journalists to accept Trump’s defeat live, the wind quickly turned in exactly the opposite direction. Carlson even sold the storming of the Capitol as a “peaceful protest” and was able to keep the loyal viewer base.

Trump himself made generous comments about Carlson on Newsmax on Monday evening local time. “Tucker has been outstanding, especially in the last few months.” He was very surprised when the news of his departure came. “Wow, that’s something, that’s a big thing,” Trump quoted himself as saying.

Perhaps Carlson now needs “a long leash,” the ex-president speculated. Like millions of others, Trump will be closely following what the anchorman is doing. The broadcaster Russia Today, which is banned in the EU, has already made him a job offer. Others even speculate that Carlson could switch sides and enter politics. He’s had a Republican membership card for a long time.