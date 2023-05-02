Tuesday 2 May 2023 Sky Cinema, Masquerade – Thieves of love

Sky Cinema brings cinema to your home – Great films, original and exclusive series and lots of animation. Over 200 premieres a year The most awaited films and major international blockbusters, directly to your home. The best of Italian and international cinema. Italian and international blockbuster titles of all kinds to satisfy the whole family. New Sky Original films designed especially for you. Sky Original productions with the big names of Italian and international cinema. Plus subscribers Sky Cinema can join a dedicated offer to access the entire catalog of Paramount+ at no extra cost on your subscription. With Sky Ultra HD enjoy a wide range of programs in 4K HDR. The information shown refers to the availability of the titles included in the Sky Cinema package offer between January and December 2023.

ON THE AIR TODAY WITH THE SKY CINEMA PACKAGE



John Wick 3 – Parabellum

Third chapter of the action saga with Keanu Reeves. John Wick has killed a gangster and is given an hour to escape New York and avoid being eliminated.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 21.15/channel 301)

Masquerade – Thieves of love

Thriller with Pierre Niney, Isabelle Adjani, Francois Cluzet and Marine Vact. A former ballet dancer, supported by a mature film star, hatches a diabolical plan with a young swindler.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 21.15/channel 302)

Welcome President!

Claudio Bisio goes up to the Quirinale in Riccardo Milani’s comedy with Kasia Smutniak. For a case of homonymy, a mountaineer fond of fishing is elected President of the Republic.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD ore 21.15/canale 303)

Hook – Captain Hook

Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman and Julia Roberts in a film by Steven Spielberg. Peter, now an adult, must return to Neverland to find his children, kidnapped by Captain Hook.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00/channel 304)

State of Play

Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck and Rachel McAdams in a thriller between politics and journalism. A reporter investigates the mysterious death of a woman, personal assistant to a powerful congressman.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD ore 21.00/canale 305)

Isabelle – The last summons

Adam Brody and Amanda Crew in a creepy horror. The life of a couple expecting a child is turned upside down by their neighbor: a girl who seems to be evil incarnate.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00/channel 306)

Wind of passions

Anthony Hopkins and Brad Pitt in an intense film that won 1 Oscar. In the America of the Great War, the intrigues, conflicts and tragedies of a patriarchal family.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00/channel 307)

Infinite Storm

Naomi Watts in a survival drama based on a true story. A female climber climbs Mount Washington, but a blizzard forces her back as night approaches.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00/channel 308)

Yes Man

Jim Carrey flaunts his humor in a biting comedy. Dissatisfied with his life, a man embraces a new philosophy that follows a simple but dangerous rule..

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00/channel 309)

The Prince of Rome

Edoardo Falcone directs a comedy with Marco Giallini, Giulia Bevilacqua, Sergio Rubini. A greedy businessman, eager for a noble title, is visited by illustrious ghosts.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 21.15/channel 310)

The perfect boss

Javier Bardem in a dark comedy about the world of work awarded in Spain. The owner of a company is willing to do anything to win an important prize.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 21.15/channel 311)

Need for Speed

Aaron Paul in an action taken from a video game. Released from prison, a racing ace participates in an illegal race from New York to San Francisco to punish those who betrayed him.

(SKY CINEMA 4K at 21.15/channel 313)