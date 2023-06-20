Tuesday 20 June 2023 Sky Cinema, Love Actually

Sky Cinema brings cinema to your home – Great films, original and exclusive series and lots of animation. Over 200 premieres a year The most awaited films and major international blockbusters, directly to your home. The best of Italian and international cinema. Italian and international blockbuster titles of all kinds to satisfy the whole family. New Sky Original films designed especially for you. Sky Original productions with the big names of Italian and international cinema. Plus subscribers Sky Cinema can join a dedicated offer to access the entire catalog of Paramount+ at no extra cost on your subscription. With Sky Ultra HD enjoy a wide range of programs in 4K HDR. The information shown refers to the availability of the titles included in the Sky Cinema package offer between January and December 2023.

Con NOW the Blue Summer of sport on Sky in live streaming

Click here and discover all the active offers

ON THE AIR TODAY WITH THE SKY CINEMA PACKAGE

Love Actually

Prestigious British cast for a romantic ensemble comedy by Richard Curtis. Ten love stories intertwine in the beautiful London setting during the Christmas period.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 21.15/channel 301)

Gomorrah

Matteo Garrone, awarded at Cannes, directs Toni Servillo in the adaptation of Roberto Saviano’s bestseller. Five stories intertwine in a distressing journey into the realm of the Camorra.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 21.15/channel 302)

Moonfail

Fantasy-action by Roland Emmerich with Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson. Two astronauts and a conspiracy theorist must prevent the Moon from falling to Earth due to a mysterious force.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD ore 21.15/canale 303)

Ghosthunters – The Ghostbusters

Ghost hunting in a fantastic comedy. Tom befriends the ghost Hugo and enlists the help of a paranormal expert to help him return to his haunted house.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00/channel 304)

Two in the crosshairs

Mel Gibson and Goldie Hawn in a wild action-comedy. A repentant drug trafficker, protected by the FBI, must escape a gang of assassins involving his ex-girlfriend.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD ore 21.00/canale 305)

Devil’s Knot – Until proven otherwise

Colin Firth and Reese Witherspoon in an intense thriller based on a true story. The murder of three children leads to the arrest of three boys. But a detective follows a different lead.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00/channel 306)

I run from you

Riccardo Milani directs Pierfrancesco Favino and Miriam Leone in a brilliant and irreverent comedy. Gianni is a serial seducer, but the meeting with Chiara will change everything.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00/channel 307)

All the Way

HBO biopic produced by Steven Spielberg starring Bryan Cranston. The background to the tumultuous first year in the White House of Lyndon B. Johnson, who became president after the assassination of JFK.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00/channel 308)

Night before exams – Today

Fausto Brizzi directs Nicolas Vaporidis in the second comedy about final exams. Luca and his circle of friends are grappling with new loves while exams are looming.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00/channel 309)

The shadow of Caravaggio

2 David di Donatello to the biopic of Michele Placido with Riccardo Scamarcio, Louis Garrel, Isabelle Huppert. An inquisitor investigates the murderer Caravaggio, awaiting papal pardon.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 21.15/channel 310)

J.T. LeRoy

Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern in fake artist JT Leroy’s hoax biopic. A writer and a girl deceive the literary world by inventing the existence of a writer.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 21.15/channel 311)

The Twlight Saga: Breaking Down – 1a parte

Fourth chapter of the romantic saga based on the novels by Stephenie Meyer. Bella and Edward are expecting a baby girl, whose birth will upset the balance between the Cullens and the Volturi.

(SKY CINEMA 4K at 21.15/channel 313)



Sky TV + Sky Sport €30.90 per month for the first 18 months

AS A GIFT an Acer electric scooter

Click here, find out more – Offer valid until 02/07/2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

