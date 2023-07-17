Tuesday, July 18, is the new date on which “Grupo Firme and its friends” will perform at the Cuscatlán Stadium – Diario La Página

The afternoon of this Sunday, July 16 Two Shows Productions announcement through its social networks the new date of the concert of Grupo Firme y sus Amigos in our, in which the following information is read:

“We already have a new date for the concert of Grupo Firme and their friends. We continue to work hard to carry out the Grupo Firme concert, which will take place this Tuesday, July 18, at the Cuscatlán Stadium. All people who cannot attend please request their refund before Monday, July 17 at 2:00 pm through @funcapital.latam These tickets, which were reserved for you, can be put on sale to new consumers who do. You can attend this Tuesday, July 18. See you to enjoy this long-awaited show!”

In a video shared on the official Grupo Firme account, you can see Eduin Case, one of the official vocalists, who from the stage shares the new concert date with his fans and provides details of what happened on Saturday night and the reasons that led to the decision to postpone the date of his presentation in our country. He mentions that the background screen of the stage and some lights burned and that they had to lower the stage to do a better review of the damage caused by the storm, becoming a very big loss for the group. “We are doing it wholeheartedly, this is not for money but to fulfill our people in El Salvador” mentions Caz, who at the same time reconfirms the new date for the presentation of the group for this Tuesday, July 18, in which the weather forecast indicates that it will be a sunny day and “with more desire to pistear”.

The vocalist ends the video along with other members of the group, inviting the Salvadorans who will attend the concert, to come as comfortably as possible to the Cuscatlán Stadium facilities to sing with them for more than four and enjoy a great show and those who cannot attend to complete the refund process before 2:00 pm on Monday, July 17.

The artists have repeatedly shown their gratitude and humility to the Salvadoran public, proof of this was that part of the group went on stage to sing along with the Salvadorans who were still inside the Cuscatlán Stadium on Saturday night, they spoke in their official accounts and those of the group due to the cancellation of the concert. But the one who has shown himself the most vulnerable is Eduin Casewho in a publication made on his official account shared; “And if I fall, then I get up again. See you on Tuesday, July 18, El Salvador. PURE FIRM GROUP” can be read and where you can see him sitting in the stands of the Cuscatlán Stadium, sad and disappointed by all that the rain caused on the afternoon of Saturday, July 15, the date on which the group from Tijuana, Baja California would perform at our country as part of his tour “You have to connect it, Tour 2023”

The appointment is this Tuesday, July 18 at 8:00 pm at the Cuscatlán Stadium, where Grupo Firme fans will be able to enjoy live hits such as “I already get over myself”, “Until bitter honey”, “El toxico”, “In your bitch life”, “What a lost wave” y “Quality” among others.