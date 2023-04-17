Tulio Gómez: “We stand in solidarity with Nacional”

The top shareholder of América de Cali assured that they will not take action against Dimayor for what happened at Atanasio since “America wins matches on the field.”

Tulio Gómez is clear that the relations between the club and the fans must be one of harmony and respect to avoid an incident like the one that occurred in the Atanasio Girardot that prevented the 14th date from not being played, the leader told Caracol Deportes that in those cases You cannot lose your reputation because it will lead to actions like the ones that took place in Medellín.

Offers help with camera circuits and additional technology to identify vandals who criminalized the stadium. Gómez affirms that a protocol needs to be created for the people who go to the stadium. “We need to install closed circuit television with high visibility and zoom cameras. Everyone entering the stadium will enter with an ID card and have their photo taken at the entrance, along with data and metal detection machines so no weapons can be brought in. Extreme measures must be taken and we must punish them everywhere, not just where they have misbehaved.” He insisted on mutual respect and said that now there are many alternative ways to identify people who enter sports venues, in this case Atanasio Girardot. “Technology allows us to act, as we said about cameras, turnstiles and sanctions for vandalism. There must be dignity and respect for others.” América wants to beat Atlético Nacional at home.

Likewise, the direct is clear and decided that the club would prefer to win games on the field if the calendar was not complicated. Taking into account the statement they issued about the duel with Boyacá Chico, the agreed date of Wednesday, April 19 in Tunja is maintained. “We will work with Nacional to play tomorrow or as soon as possible. If we play tomorrow, we have to get to Chico on Thursday. But we have to support the institutions. They told me to ask for a match, but I told them that my players will win the field,” Tulio Gómez told Caracol Deportes.

It may interest you: National Party – America ended in strong riots

Finally, he commented on the treatment of the club and the fans, pointing out that although they have some advantages, they have never gone beyond the respect that they consider fundamental to maintaining good relations. “The bars need to have a relationship of harmony and cooperation, but we don’t let them lead and manage. Because the day we least expect it, they will want to take advantage of it, threaten us, invade our fields and use violence, we also do not ask the bar for permission to hire or fire players. Authority is non-negotiable, that cannot be lost. We cannot allow them to rule us.”